WATCH | Waterspout on West Coast uproots trees and rips roofs off





Homes were damaged in Velddrift at the weekend, reportedly after a waterspout formed.

Similar to a tornado, a waterspout forms over water and can bring with it damaging winds.

At least four homes were affected by the unusual weather phenomenon.

Homes and cars were damaged in the West Coast town of Velddrift at the weekend, reportedly after a waterspout formed.

Numerous videos and photos showed the swirling air forming under thick grey clouds, above a body of water.

A waterspout is similar to a tornado, in that it is made up of a column of rotating wind, but it forms over water instead of land.

It is often smaller than tornadoes and tend to be short-lived.

The ward councillor, Johan Moolman, said the waterspout formed at around 17:00 on Saturday, on the water near the fishing preparation area in Bokkom Avenue.

It moved inland towards Voortrekker Street, taking the roofs off two flats and two houses. It caused mild damage to several other properties, such as collapsed walls and an uprooted tree. The tree fell on a car, added Moolman.

According to Moolman, there were no injuries and no damage to municipal infrastructure.

"We're still cleaning up," he said. "It was quite frightening to see. There was apparently one that happened in Port Owen a number of years ago, but they are quite rare to see."

The South African Weather Service forecaster, Henning Grobler, said a team had been dispatched to the area to investigate the incident and to authenticate the videos.

He said a report, with the findings of the investigation, would be issued in a few days.



