WATCH | 'We don’t understand' - Randfontein boy's dad says suicide claims make no sense

The grief-stricken family of a Randfontein pupil who allegedly died by suicide doesn't believe that he took his own life.

Senzo Nhlapo, a Grade 7 pupil at Avanté Primary School, died on 6 October while visiting his grandparents in Randfontein.

The child's father said he was too tall to hang himself from low tree branches.

Although it is alleged that a 12-year-old Randfontein pupil died by suicide during the recent school holidays in October, his family believes that there is more to his death than meets the eye.

The Gauteng education department alleged that Grade 7 Avanté Primary School pupil Senzo Nhlapo died by suicide, following concerns about his wellness, while visiting his grandparents in Randfontein on 6 October.

The child was found suspended from the branch of a tree.

But the family says something doesn't quite add up.

"This thing is shocking. I think something happened here that we don't understand. But when you get a story like that, you will have to listen to it," Senzo's father, James Matebesi, said.

Matebesi recalled the day he heard about his son's death: "I got a call at around 13:00 from someone at the house asking me to rush back because something had happened to Senzo.

"When I got here, I found him lying on the ground, covered in a blanket," Matebesi said.

He said he was told that Senzo had died by suicide, but pointed out that the child was too tall to hang himself from tree branches as low as those of the tree he had been suspended from. It made it impossible, in his view, for his son to have taken his own life.

He said:

This thing is shocking. I think something happened here that I don't understand.

Senzo's grandmother Ntombifuthi Nhlapo said the child and his relatives were cleaning the house on the day of the incident.

The eldest relative decided to take over the cleaning, and Senzo opted to go outside at around 12:20.

Later, a young boy from the neighbourhood called the family outside.

One of the child's relatives saw his lifeless body and screamed: "Senzo Senzo!" before racing back into the house to call the grandmother.

"When we removed the belt [from his neck area], he immediately collapsed to the floor. We tried to revive him by performing CPR, however it was too late.

Supplied Ditiro Selepe





"I then screamed, calling out to people. We even poured water on him. He just opened his eyes once, and his eyes slightly shut. That's when I heard people around me saying 'just cover him'," she said.

The heartbroken grandmother found it hard to accept that he had died. She said he was never an angry child, loved dancing and wanted to be happy.

Senzo's mother, Boitumelo Nhlapo, said the loss of her son was something she didn't understand.

She said:

I don't want to lie, I wasn't there, but this doesn't make sense to me - not at all. He's afraid of even getting a whipping. I don't think he would take his own life and withstand all that pain... It makes no sense.

Asked if Senzo was struggling emotionally, the family simultaneously responded that he wasn't.

They claimed while Senzo might have been a naughty child at school, and that counselling might have been the school's way of dealing with his behaviour, at home, they didn't know anything about issues related to his well-being.

On Friday, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident occurred after counselling sessions with the pupil at school in September, which emanated from concerns about his well-being.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Avanté Primary School principal Reginah Marule visited the family.

READ | Mom shattered after reading 14-year-old child's suicide note

Marule said she immediately referred the matter to a psychologist at the school.

"I had not actively interacted with Senzo often, but when I was made aware of the issue on 29 September, I knew it was beyond our control and that we had to report the matter to the social workers and the district," Marule said.

She said Senzo had never acted out of character or raised any eyebrows before she was alerted to the wellness issues.

"We called out the psychosocial [unit] in the district, which came to school, and they immediately attended to the matter," Marula said.

Supplied Supplied

Chiloane praised the school for its speedy response and conveyed his condolences to the family and school community.



He said the pupil's death was a loss to the education sector, the future and the country.

"This is the worst thing that could happen to any parent, especially losing your child during holidays when they should be playing and even resting to prepare for the next term," he said.

Chiloane advised pupils who experience personal difficulties to use support systems that are readily available at their schools.

News24 has approached the police for comment. Comment will be added once received.



