27m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'We have to find them, dead or alive' - Cele after the ambush and murder of cop couple

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
News24
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said police must use force within the ambit of the law, following the brutal murder of two KZN cops.
  • The officers, who were also a couple, had been visiting family members over the weekend before they were shot and killed.
  • Cele said officers should not die with their guns unused.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for the capture of criminals who shot dead two off-duty police officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We took an approach, we don't have an option of finding or not finding them, we have one option, we have to find them dead or alive," he said on Thursday.

Cele was speaking at the home of slain officer Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi, who was killed together with his soon to be wife, Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo. They were stationed at the Plessislaer and Richmond Police Stations respectively.

READ | Cele concedes treated pensioners harsher than beach protesters in Cape Town

The couple were ambushed before being shot dead in Taylor's Halt outside Pietermartizburg.

Relatives told media the happy couple had visited their respective families during the day and were headed home when they were murdered.

One family member described the scene, saying "the hazard lights were on" as they walked up to the vehicle.

Cele said that, with the death of the couple, KZN lost four officers in quick succession over the past few weeks. Police in the province were under siege, he said.

"You can't have four police that are in a mortuary and it becomes normal and you don't think you are under siege. Whether they die on or off duty, it tells you that you are under siege."

ALSO READ | Sister describes how family of 6 was 'interrogated, shot dead by axe-wielding man'

He said the Western Cape and KZN were particularly violent.

"We thought we are limiting the number of police that are killed, but this province and Western Cape are quite hostile when it comes to policing matters.

"We need to give extra [attention] on them, but also the communities must help us. I must bow to the other communities because they have assisted us in many other incidents where we have managed to find the killers. We ask the communities to continue to assist."

Weapons

He further called on officers to use their weapons in the line of duty.

"I am calling on police like I always do, police don't have to with their guns at hand. That's a call we will forever make. Sometimes we are called bloodthirsty [for saying this]."

Cele, however, cautioned that officers must use force within the ambit of the law.

"[They must do this] within the law that allows police to defend themselves decisively, we will have to work on that; we make that call [to work on police safely using force] as management and leadership of police.

"We will have to equip them to be forever vigilant wherever they are. Criminals have taken a decision that police will be their enemies."

He said police were following up leads regarding the officers' murders, but would not reveal more.

"We have a few pointers. We hope they lead us to where we need to be."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celekwazulu-natalpietermartizburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2107 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1560 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2124 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-3.50)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-2.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-3.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-2.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-3.31)
Gold
1774.82
(-1.57)
Silver
27.48
(-1.55)
Platinum
1227.50
(-2.65)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2427.00
(-0.55)
All Share
67483.76
(+1.94)
Top 40
62063.35
(+2.17)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86843.77
(+0.34)
Resource 10
70371.81
(+5.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo