WATCH | 'We stared death in the eyes' – Klipspruit flood victims recall holding on to tree branches

These were the words of a Klipspruit resident police rescued when torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Johannesburg on Friday.

The flood victims held on to tree branches for dear life for several hours as the floods caused devastation in the area.

All they had were the clothes on their backs when a police helicopter rescued them and took them to safety.

One resident, Zieyaad Badat, said they woke up early on Friday to find that water had flooded their home.

"My bed was floating in the water, and my brother was also floating away from me. As we moved outside the house, the rain started pouring down heavily.

Badat said:

The water was rising continuously. We reached a log, and even that went underwater.

All he could think about was making it out alive, he told News24.



"I didn't even think about what I lost. All I could think about was my life. They even tried using a rope to rescue us but that didn't work. For six hours, we were standing on the tips of our toes on a log. If it weren't for the helicopter, we would have died. I am devastated. Some of us would have lost our lives.

"We need help because we don't even have clothes."

Badat and seven other flood victims were temporarily placed at a community hall in Kliptown.

A barefooted Tevin Oliphant told News24 he and his loved ones had to flee from their home at around 02:00.

"We were busy packing our belongings when the flood waters broke down our door. As we were moving outside the house, we saw the water approaching us like a tsunami.

"We were very fortunate to make it up the trees up the road, where we were rescued. We lost all our belongings, but we are grateful to be alive today.

Oliphant said:

We stared death in the eyes.

Merechia Stewart, who used a foil blanket to cover herself after she was rescued, told News24 that she managed to escape death.

"We almost died. I woke and saw the water was as high as my ankles. I then woke everyone else up in the house and told them that we had to leave.

"I was the first one who almost gave up and was ready to die, but my boyfriend encouraged me to keep going and not give up," Stewart said.

She said she had to let go of the bags of belongings she tried to salvage because the water was too strong.



"I had to let go of the belongings to save my life. We lost everything but it's fine, as long as I am alive."

Different parts of Gauteng were flooded after incessant rain started to fall on Thursday night.

Some vehicles were swept away and there were reports of some bridges that washed away.



