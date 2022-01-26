WATCH | We will not pay her bail, says family of woman accused of ordering hit on parents, siblings

Bail has been set at R 10 000 for the woman charged with ordering a hit on her family.

She was only 15 years old at the time.

Her paternal family said they were not prepared to pay the bail; the maternal family said they still needed to discuss the matter.

Peter Ratlhagane's anger was palpable outside the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after Onthatile Sebati was granted R10 000 bail regarding allegations that she ordered a hit on her parents and siblings when she was just 15 years old.



"Definitely, we will not pay bail for her. That's my feeling at this point in time. I don't know about her maternal family and what they are going to do about it - but, from my side, there will be no payment of bail," said Ratlhagane.

"We are really disappointed, but we respect the court's decision. We hope that on the 30th, when we come back here, the people who have been accused of what happened will explain to us why it happened.

Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - appeared in court on Wednesday, and bail was set at R10 000 for all three.

READ | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

Sebati, for the first time since her arrest, was sporting a fresh new haircut.

She is alleged to have hired the Mokones to murder her police officer father, Lucky, her mother, Mmatshepo, her brother, Quinton, and her pregnant sister, Tshegofatso. The family was gunned down at their home in December 2016.

Sebati was the only surviving family member.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to the North West police at the beginning of December that she was the one behind the murders that were yet to be solved. A visibly outraged Ratlhagane, who is Lucky's uncle, said the family was not interested in contacting Sebati.

Speak

"If you look at this case, there is a paternal and maternal side. I am speaking from the paternal side and we are saying no contact with her, we are not interested. The way I am feeling now and the way this thing happened from day one in 2016, she pretended all along as a victim. It only came out now. Personally, I am not prepared to speak to her," he said.

During her bail application Sebati, by way of affidavit, told the court that she was unemployed, living on a stipend from her late parents' estate and could only afford R1 000 bail.

Donald Brown, Sebati's uncle from her mother's side, said they still needed to discuss the matter, as a family, to see if they were willing to raise funds to pay the bail or even take Sebati in once she was released.

READ | Strict conditions for media coverage at Thulsie twins' trial

"We haven't met with the entire family, and we haven't spoken to Onthatile since the arrest, so we don't know when we will meet the other family members and if they will be able to raise it.



"I am not in that position to pay the money, the reason being is for her safety and this thing will not end up well for her. It is really a bad thing she did and she kept quiet for so long without telling us what happened," he said.

In granting bail, the magistrate, Elna Moolman, said it was clear from the conduct of the trio that they did not have a propensity to commit a schedule one offence, should they be released on bail.

The matter will be back in court on 30 March.