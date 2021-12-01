46m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | West African trip: Ramaphosa canvasses for support to put an end to Omicron travel bans

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter in Abuja
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Nigeria for the solidarity it showed amid the Omicron variant fallout.
  • He said the economic consequences of the travel ban would be lasting.
  • The president was on a state visit to Abuja on Wednesday. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his high-level West African tour to canvas support on the continent against what he called an "unscientific and discriminatory" travel ban imposed on South Africa and some of its neighbouring countries.

"President [Muhammadu] Buhari, the solidarity expressed by yourself and the government of Nigeria sends the strongest message. It says, as African countries, we are standing united against the imposition of arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions that are not only unscientific, but counter-productive in the long run," Ramaphosa said at the conclusion of talks at the state house in Nigeria.

"Indeed, the leaders of Cote d'Ivoire, where we will be travelling to later today, as well as of Ghana and Senegal, have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the travel ban against South Africa and our sister countries in southern Africa.

This is a global pandemic, and overcoming it requires that we collaborate and work together as a collective."

Ramaphosa and a team of ministers held high-level talks on a number of areas, including the ease of doing business, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCTA) and other wide-ranging bilateral agreements. 

READ | Ballito Rage cancelled after 36 positive for Covid-19

The president is on a week long, four-country West African trip, starting in Abuja and onward to Abidjan, Accra and Dakar.

 Ramaphosa's visit takes place as countries are doubling down on the travel ban imposed following the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Earlier on Wednesday, Nigerian health authorities announced that it, too, found the Omicron variant in samples collected in October, Reuters reported. 

Ramaphosa said the resulting damage of travel bans on the economies of affected countries would be "considerable and long lasting".

"I want to use this opportunity to once again call on countries, who imposed this ban, to reverse their decisions - whether they are in the northern, more developed economies and on our continent and elsewhere."

READ | Covid-19 SA questions UK flight ban amid global alarm over new variant

On his departure, Ramaphosa said African countries should not react like the former colonisers in imposing travel bans.South African high commissioner to Abuja, Thami Mseleku, said the fact that the state visit and bi-national commission took place amid the Omicron fallout was indicative of a success.

On the conclusion of the talks, Buhari said the agreements signed enabled the private sector of the two largest economies in Africa to further promote economic cooperation and development"We appreciate that we need to do more to achieve integration between the two economies, and take full advantage of the AfCTA," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosanigeriawest africadiplomacycoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 6247 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.02
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.87
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,787.14
+0.7%
Silver
22.75
-0.4%
Palladium
1,748.73
+0.4%
Platinum
948.38
+0.8%
Brent-ruolie
69.23
-5.5%
Top 40
64,650
+0.9%
All Share
71,090
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,829
+0.9%
Industrial 25
93,761
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,885
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo