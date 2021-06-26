58m ago

WATCH | Whale of a time! Knysna fisherman gets up 'close and personal' with orcas in 4m rubber duck boat

Lisalee Solomons
  • Fisherman Mike Kitchen, 68, never thought his hobby would see him getting up close and personal with three killer whales.
  • The tail of a huge killer whale surfaced near where he was sitting on a boat.
  • According to Kitchen, had the bigger whale wanted to, he could have flipped the boat in no time, as it would have been the "easiest thing" to do.

Never in his wildest dreams did fisherman Mike Kitchen think he would get up close and personal with three killer whales. That's exactly what happened recently while Kitchen was out fishing with a friend at The Heads in Knysna in the Western Cape.

“For a full 30 mins we had the pleasure of watching these guys play all around our boat, it seemed as if those whales were after the seals in the area,” added Kitchen.
"It was an out-of-body experience," Kitchen told News24.

For most of his life, Kitchen lived in Johannesburg and moved to Knysna six months ago to enjoy his retirement with his wife.

"I've been fishing since I was 10 years old, and it's a hobby that I'm very passionate about," he added.

Kitchen and his friend, Tiny Human, had decided they would take their 4m rubber duck boat out to sea on Saturday, 13 June, as the weather was fair.

According to Kitchen, they set sail at 06:30 and sailed one mile offshore towards Buffels Bay, where they ventured out to find the "catch of the day".

Kitchen said lots of seals were visible close to the boat.

He said at about 09:30 something bridged close to the boat, but he could not make out what it was.

"I originally thought it was dolphins swimming by, but very quickly realised it was not a dolphin or seal," he added.

To his surprise, a huge killer whale tail surfaced just centimetres from where he was sitting on the boat. The whale was much bigger than the actual boat they were in, Kitchen said.

The whales were having a fun diving into the water on each sides of the boat
"We were deep into the water. The anchor of the boat was situated 50 metres deep when I spotted another two whales slightly away from the boat," he added.

According to Kitchen, the pod of whales seemed very playful and kept surfacing around the boat, blowing the water through their blowholes.

"For a full 30 minutes we had the pleasure of watching these guys play all around our boat. It seemed as if those whales were after the seals in the area," Kitchen said.

The pod of whales had been inches away from Kitchen's boat.
Unfortunately, Kitchen said, he was not quick enough to touch the whale's tail as he was blown away by what he was seeing right in front of him.

"I was not frightened at all. They kept diving right next to the boat. One of the whales had resurfaced and dived close to the boat and his body scraped the side of our boat. It was extraordinary," he gushed.

"It was such a wonderful experience for me that it did not occur to me to be scared of the close proximity of the whales," he said.

Kitchen believed had the bigger whale wanted to, he could have flipped the boat in no time, as it would have been the "easiest thing" to do.

He said a local boat carrying 12 tourists sailed closer to them to see what the commotion was about.

By that time, the whales had moved on already, leaving them disappointed, he said.

The first person he called to share his experience with was his wife, who apparently couldn't believe what had happened.

Kitchen said he never expected to have such an exciting experience after retirement.

According to Kitchen, the whales seemed very playful. He said they kept surfacing around the boat and blowing water through their blowholes.
Kitchen plans on going back out to the sea on Tuesday.

"I plan on telling this story to my granddaughter and the rest of the people I come into contact with, because it is such an extraordinary experience."

