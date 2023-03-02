WATCH | Wits University chaos: Students face off with police, guards as protests enter second day

Students led by the SRC protested at Wits University on Thursday.

They were met by police, metro cops, and security guards hired by the university.

The students are demanding that those barred from registering be allowed to do so.

Protesting students confronted police and security guards at Wits University on Thursday as they demonstrated over several issues, including the exclusion of some students from registering for the academic year, and university accommodation.

Dozens of students protested at the Great Hall on the university's Johannesburg campus. Police officers and security guards met them.

The morning was punctured by skirmishes as around 200 students made their way between the different buildings, disrupting classes, and forcing shops to close.

At the Great Hall, students threatened to breach the building, which was guarded by rows of officers and guards.

One protester, wearing a balaclava, was seen hitting out at police.

Earlier, students blocked the campus' busy Empire Road entrance.

Johannesburg metro police officers arrived on the scene and quickly broke up the blockade. The protesters then made their way onto campus.





On Wednesday, the university said it had "successfully completed the academic programme".



It said it would bring "in external protection officers" from Thursday to "manage key entry and exit points, so as to ensure your safe entry and egress".

On Thursday, university spokesperson Shirona Patel said the institution would send a notice out later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Student Representative Council (SRC) said the university was in a "state of emergency" from Wednesday, until its demands were met.

The demands are:

All students owing R150 000 or less should be allowed to register for the 2023 academic year;

The R10 000 upfront fee to secure residence placement be wavered, and for the students to be allowed to move in;

The university must allocate an additional R30 million towards an accommodation fund in order to secure more beds for homeless students;

The NSFAS R45 000 cap for residences should be scrapped with immediate effect, and;

All students who are recipients of the Hardship Fund should be allowed to register and not pay the residual amount.

At 11:00, protesters had made their way to the front of the Great Hall, where "campus bouncers" - a group of security guards called in for the occasion - and students wearing balaclavas and scarves clashed. The smell of alcohol was noticeable on some of the students.

Students surged forward and were pushed back by the security.

News24

Surrounding the scrum were campus security officers who filmed the skirmish. Some students sang protest songs, while others whooped and booed as the scuffle escalated.

Litter and waste from bins were strewn across parts of the campus.

Although some journalists managed to get onto the university property with protesters, Patel said the protection services had advised that no media be allowed on campus. Some journalists were turned away at the gates.