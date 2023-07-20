WATCH | Woman, 58, crashes car into local shop in Hermanus

Western Cape police registered a reckless and negligent driving case after a 58-year-old woman lost control of her grey Corsa vehicle and crashed into a local shop in Hermanus on Thursday afternoon, just after 13:00.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the driver was licenced.

"The driver was still in the vehicle. A shopper was lying on his stomach outside the shop injured," Van Wyk said.

According to police, both the driver and the injured shopper, a 69-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The chairperson of the Hermanus community policing forum, Eddie Halloway, said it was a "normal traffic incident".

Videos posted to social media platforms show scores of bystanders surrounding the vehicle inside the shop and taking videos.

Police said investigations continue.