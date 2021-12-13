53m ago

WATCH | Woman claims Mamelodi cops ignored her attempt to open domestic violence case

A woman claims police refused to open a case of domestic violence.
A woman claims police refused to open a case of domestic violence.
WARNING: This article contains content that might upset sensitive readers.
  • A viral video of a woman claiming police didn't want to assist her in opening a domestic violence case has caused an uproar.
  • Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says an internal investigation has been opened.
  • She said the Mamelodi police station had been closed for Covid-19 decontamination.

Police have launched an investigation after a woman's claim that she could not get assistance from a Tshwane police station went viral. 

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the woman claims she was trying to open a domestic violence case, but was not assisted at the Mamelodi police station.   

"When we came here, the police were groveling to him like a king. I knew something was going to happen, I opened multiple cases, reporting this person... he is making my life a living hell," she said. 

The woman begs for assistance from Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. 

READ | GBV activists go door-to-door in Orange Farm to encourage survivors to seek help

"I am appealing to you look at my face. I am a woman, look at my head. The police are not helping me, they want me to die," she said.  

She slammed the police, saying that the very people who were supposed to protect women were exposing them to abuse. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said they had noted the video with concern.

"[The]complainant in an alleged domestic violence incident could not get assistance in Mamelodi as the police station was closed. The complainant then proceeded to open a case of domestic violence and assault at Silverton. The Silverton police arrested the suspect in the early hours of Sunday morning," Muridili said. 

She added that the docket and the arrested suspect had then been transferred from the Silverton police to Mamelodi for further investigation, as the incident had occurred in Mamelodi.

"The detective in Mamelodi who was allocated the case then charged the 46-year-old suspect with assault, and then released him on a warning to appear in court on 30 December 2021."

An internal disciplinary investigation has been instituted against the detective for releasing the man on a warning and failing to liase with the complainant.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the Mamelodi police station had been closed due to decontamination after a case of Covid-19 was reported, Muridili said. The Community Service Centre had been operating from the back entrance of the station.

READ | Crime Stats: 'Deeply disturbing' that almost 10 000 people were raped in SA in just three months - Bheki Cele

"The station commander, Brigadier [Charles] Matji, has apologised for any inconvenience caused with regards to the closing of the police station and he has committed to ensuring that the next time the station has to be decontaminated, there will be clear and visible signage to direct clients to the place where the Community Service Centre will be operating," she said. 

The video of the distraught woman had received attention on social media even Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko who said she has engaged Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

"The commissioner has assured me that he is dealing with it. I'm sad that the lady had to resort to doing this video for her matter to receive the attention it deserves. I will follow up with the commissioner on action taken," she said. 

