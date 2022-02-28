28m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Woman shot in the neck in Umhlanga parking garage

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Durban police are investigating an attempted murder case after a woman was shot in a hotel parking garage.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Umhlanga.
  • A video of the incident has gone viral.

Durban police are investigating an attempted murder case after a woman was shot in the neck at a hotel parking garage in Umhlanga.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala on Monday said police responded to the incident in the early hours of Sunday around 01:30.

"Police responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in Umhlanga. Upon their arrival at the said place, the 25-year-old victim had been rushed to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck."

Gwala said the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown. A case of attempted murder was opened at Durban North SAPS for investigation."

READ | 'He opened his eyes, but still has three bullets in him’ - family of boy, 2, shot in gang attack

In the video that has since gone viral, the victim who was dressed in black, appears to be speaking to someone in the backseat of a VW Polo. A man is standing at the driver's side of the car in a white T-shirt also conversing with occupants of the vehicle. 

The victim sticks her head into the car; after a few moments, she is shot and falls to the ground while the man in the white shirt holds his hands to his head in disbelief. 

The victim, visibly bleeding from her neck, quickly manages to get up and run to safety. The VW Polo with the assailant then drove off. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 773 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,915.39
+1.4%
Silver
24.46
+0.8%
Palladium
2,491.00
+5.2%
Platinum
1,059.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo