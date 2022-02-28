WATCH | Woman shot in the neck in Umhlanga parking garage

Durban police are investigating an attempted murder case after a woman was shot in a hotel parking garage.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Umhlanga.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala on Monday said police responded to the incident in the early hours of Sunday around 01:30.

"Police responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in Umhlanga. Upon their arrival at the said place, the 25-year-old victim had been rushed to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck."

Gwala said the suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

"The motive for the shooting is unknown. A case of attempted murder was opened at Durban North SAPS for investigation."

In the video that has since gone viral, the victim who was dressed in black, appears to be speaking to someone in the backseat of a VW Polo. A man is standing at the driver's side of the car in a white T-shirt also conversing with occupants of the vehicle.

The victim sticks her head into the car; after a few moments, she is shot and falls to the ground while the man in the white shirt holds his hands to his head in disbelief.

The victim, visibly bleeding from her neck, quickly manages to get up and run to safety. The VW Polo with the assailant then drove off.