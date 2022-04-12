WATCH | Women and children trapped in homes: Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in KZN

Persistent rainfall has caused flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather warning for Tuesday in parts of the province.

The high-water level of Hazelmere Dam is threatening a project to raise the dam wall.

Persistent torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal over the past 72 hours has wreaked havoc, resulting in widespread flood damage in the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 8 warning for Tuesday in parts of the province.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said the persistent rainfall had caused flooding across the eastern parts of the province, with more rainfall expected over the southern parts on Tuesday.

"A general clearing in conditions can be expected from Tuesday over most parts of the province with fairer weather on Wednesday," said Venter.

According to the SAWS, heavy rains on Tuesday could result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to roads and bridges, damage to property and infrastructure, and loss of livestock. Some communities could be temporarily inaccessible, and major disruption of traffic flow is expected due to flooded roads, according to the SAWS.

"It is extremely important that people avoid any flooded roads or bridges. Twenty centimetres of water can knock someone off their feet," Venter said.

On Monday, the weather service said that heavy rain had fallen during the previous 24 hours. The province has been lashed with persistent rainfall since Friday. According to the SAWS, parts of the province saw between 100mm and 200mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

The heavy downpour resulted in flooding on Monday, which caused the deaths of two people. Another two people are still missing.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka confirmed that floods had claimed the lives of two people in KwaMashu, Durban.

Hlomuka also said two others were missing after their car was swept away by floods in Molweni.

"Disaster management teams continue to respond to a number of incidents, which include a wall collapse in eThekwini that led to a fatality, mudslides that have been reported in KwaDukuza, flooding of [a] Ladysmith town, and road damage on the South Coast," said Hlomuka.

He urged residents of low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground.

"The ongoing heavy rains, which come at a time when the ground is already saturated from the weekend's rains, increase the risk of flooding in informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges," said Hlomuka.

EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said emergency crews responded to several incidents where houses had collapsed in the greater eThekwini area.

On Monday, Reaction Unit SA reported that hundreds of families living in the Coniston informal settlement had to be evacuated after the Umdloti River burst its banks.

"We received multiple calls from residents indicating that several women and children were trapped in homes. Our officers removed and assisted in the evacuation of the occupants," said spokesperson Prem Balram.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have also pushed up the level of Hazelmere Dam, in the north of Durban, to approximately 65%, which poses a major risk to the wall extension that is under construction.

Umgeni Water, which manages the dam, has made the decision to release water from the dam on an emergency basis in order to reduce the dam level to 53%.

The first release will begin on Tuesday and continue until 53% is reached.

"Communities residing close to or on the banks of the Umdloti River are reminded that when water is released, the level of the river rises rapidly. This could pose a risk to the safety of any person who tries to cross the river. It could also pose a risk to structures erected on the river's banks," said dam manager Shami Harichunder.

At this stage, it is not known how long it will take to reach the required level of 53%.

"Due to saturation of the ground, the run-off into the dam remains strong as heavy rains continue. In January 2022, the dam reached 63% and it took five days for it to drop to 53% in releases," said Harichunder.

According to the water company, the project to raise the dam wall was commissioned by the Department of Water and Sanitation and, after protracted delays caused by construction-related complications, the contractor has finally returned to the site.

When completed, the raised wall will more than double the storage capacity of the dam, reducing the risk of water shortages occurring again. About 10% of the work remains unfinished and completion is scheduled for the end of the year.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.