WATCH | Zuma unrest: Looting continues despite a handful of arrests in Katlehong

A number of people have been arrested while looting continues under a police presence in Katlehong.

All shops at the Letsoho Shopping Centre are being looted by residents of Katlehong. Some looters arrived at the centre carrying bags that they used to load their loot.

#ZumaUnrest looters arrested after being caught in the act stealing things at Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/0asarUrHix — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 12, 2021

Police officers in the area have fired rubber bullets in an attempt to stop residents from stealing. However, looters brazenly walked into shops and to steal.

#ZumaUnrest Looting continuing at Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong. Police have made several arrests for stealing @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/9F0JZo5its — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 12, 2021

A number of people including, a woman who claimed to a pensioner were caught red-handed. The woman was caught stealing clothing items inside, a clothing store has said.

She claimed that she was called by neighbours to take clothes for free.

#ZumaUnrest Three women caught red handed looting a clothing store inside Letsoho shopping centre @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/AfbifZUDNx — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 12, 2021

Inside the shopping complex, scores of looters made off with several valuables. They broke windows of Standard Bank, Absa, and Capitec banks. ATM machines were also damaged.

Looters managed to enter Standard Bank and Capitec Bank.

It is not known if they had managed to steal anything from the three banks.

Police continued firing rubber bullets and teargas canisters.