WATCH: Zuma's sentence a stunning victory for rule of law - Dr Sizwe Mabizela

An online rally has called on South Africans to respect the ConCourt decision against former president Jacob Zuma.

The Defend Our Democracy campaign's online rally, drew some 600 participants and was endorsed by 68 organisations.

Reverend Frank Chikane warned that those planning acts of violence in support of Zuma will also end up behind bars.

Former president Jacob Zuma's 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court, is a "stunning victory for the rule of law", and those planning on engaging in acts of violence in support of Zuma will follow him to prison.

This was the reaction from a group of panelists during the Defend Our Democracy campaign's online rally held on Saturday, before the Constitutional Court said it would hear Zuma's application for a rescission of its contempt ruling, which drew 600 participants and was endorsed by 68 organisations.

The list of speakers included, among others, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, ANC veteran Reverend Frank Chikane, one-time spokesperson of former president Jacob Zuma, Mac Maharaj, and well-known writer, Max du Preez.

Speaking during the online rally, Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela described Zuma's sentencing as a watershed moment for the country.

READ| Zuma's sentencing has lifted the mood of the country, study reveals

"This is a defining moment in the history of our young democracy. The judgment handed down by our Constitutional Court on Tuesday marks an inflection point in our constitutional project," he said.

"It was a stunning victory for the rule of law and a vindication of the supremacy of our Constitution. Once again the justices of our Constitutional Court have demonstrated that our highest court in the land is our last bastion of hope and a fearless guardian of our Constitution," added Mabizela.

He further called on Zuma to abide by the ruling, while urging organisations and South Africans to respect the ruling.

ALSO READ| MKMVA threatens violence if Zuma is imprisoned

Mabizela stressed that Zuma must distance himself from those "beating the drums of war and peddling false, misleading statements in order to incite lawlessness, violence and anarchy".

"First he must call on all those who have gathered outside his homestead in Nkandla to disperse as they are exposing themselves to the serious risk of contracting the coronavirus," said Mabizela.

Reverend Frank Chikane said those who planned violence in support of Zuma, would do themselves no good.

Our constitutional democracy has passed the test and established the fact that nobody in our democracy is above the law and the Constitution, whatever their status.

"We are meeting here to call on all South African people to respect the judgment of the Constitutional Court as we have said before. We are here to say no to any form of lawlessness and acts that will threaten the stability of the country," Chikane said.



"We, as the people of South Africa, will not allow anyone to destabilise the country or act outside the Constitution."

He stressed that the rally was not intended to celebrate Zuma going to jail.

"This is a tragedy and could have been avoided by complying with the Constitutional Court to appear before the State Capture Commission."

"We need to advise those who are intending to or are already engaging in acts of lawlessness that they also will end up in jail and they should avoid this," said Chikane.

"We do not want to see you in jail. Our Constitution gives you the right to choose to support the former president as well as to protest against him going to jail, but the same Constitution also expects them to do the same and to do it within the law," Chikane stressed.

Madonsela, in turn, agreed with Chikane, saying nobody was celebrating anybody going to jail.

"It would be perverted to do that, but the truth is the price of freedom and the price of living together in a conducive manner requires that we be regulated. And as we are regulated, there should be institutions that hold each one of us accountable."

"None of us, whether we are a cleaner or a president, have the right to disregard the courts, least of all the pinnacle of that court system, because if one of us is allowed to do it, all of us would soon decide that we are above the court system."

President Zuma has chosen to ignore the rule of all, and now he faces the prospects of going to jail.

"This process is about defending our Constitution, this Constitution is what we all adopted."



SACP first general secretary Solly Mapaila called on the ANC to deal with its internal problems which he said were spilling onto the streets as seen outside Nkandla.

ALSO READ | Shots fired, journalists threatened outside Zuma’s home in Nkandla

Mapaile ripped into Zuma's close ally and uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veteran member Carl Niehaus for being at the forefront of mobilising against the impending imprisonment of Zuma.

"The reckless statement by Carl Niehaus on possible violence in KZN, we characterised it as extremely irresponsible and unacceptable."

He called on the collective leadership of the ANC to speak out and condemn any possibility of using former combatants to breed violence.

Businesswoman Busisiwe Mavuso also criticised Zuma and his supporters accusing them of making unwarranted and malicious attacks on the judiciary.

Academic Nomboniso Gasa said welcoming the Zuma sentencing didn't mean people were celebrating his prison sentence.

She said it was a celebration of the restoration of hope and upholding of the Constitution.