Water cannon vs mattresses: Students clash with police as protests flare up at Durban's MUT

Kaveel Singh
Police and Mangosuthu University of Technology students have clashed in Umlazi, Durban.

The running clashes between students, including many who wore EFF Student Command regalia, continued on Thursday after protests earlier this week. 

Students are protesting for, among other things, additional funding from the government for tertiary education.

Just before midday, police attempted to drive a nyala onto campus property.

Using a water cannon, officers tried to disperse the crowd, but the students used mattresses to shield themselves.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said one person was arrested and charged with public violence.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:
mangosuthu university of technologykwazulu-nataluniversity protests
