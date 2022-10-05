Water restrictions in Joburg continue to plague residents in high-lying areas

Johannesburg residents living in high-lying areas were impacted by Stage 2 water restrictions.

Joburg Water said reservoirs and towers were low to empty.

Soweto, Central, Roodepoort and Sandton systems were all affected.

Residents living in high-lying areas in Johannesburg were impacted the worst by the Stage 2 restrictions implemented by Rand Water on Tuesday.



Puleng Mopeli, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Water, said on Wednesday that infrastructure, including reservoirs and towers, were low to empty after Rand Water implemented the restrictions.

"While customers in lower-lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher-lying areas are without supply."

She said the Eikenhoff, Palmiet and Zwartkopjies pump stations, which supply the Central, Sandton, Roodepoort and Soweto systems, were being monitored.

Highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water are: Soweto systems - Naturena reservoir is at critically low to empty levels;

Central systems - Alan Manor and Glenvista reservoirs are at critically low levels;

Roodepoort/Randburg systems - Honeydew reservoirs are critically low; and

Sandton systems - Alexander Park reservoir is at critically low levels.





Mopeli said Joburg Water customers living in higher-lying areas will experience low pressure or no water during this period.

"Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery of the affected systems."

News24 reported that the water crisis was due to a combination of load shedding, poor infrastructure and poor planning.

With the introduction of a new Johannesburg mayor, until the new council is announced, no one is in charge of the city's infrastructure.

Mopeli said residents were reminded that Stage 2 water restrictions must be adhered to, according to section 44 (3) of the Water Services By-laws.

The by-law states that all consumers are forthwith compelled: a) Not to water and irrigate their gardens from 06:00 and 18:00 every day; b) Not to fill their swimming pools with municipal water; and c) Not to use hosepipes to wash their cars, paved areas, etc.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Gauteng health department, Motalatale Modiba, said the water supply situation at Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital had not changed since Tuesday.

Johannesburg Water is supplying water to the hospital via mobile tankers.



