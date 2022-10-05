1h ago

add bookmark

Water restrictions in Joburg continue to plague residents in high-lying areas

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg is suffering water outages.
Johannesburg is suffering water outages.
Moyo Studio/Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg residents living in high-lying areas were impacted by Stage 2 water restrictions.
  • Joburg Water said reservoirs and towers were low to empty.
  • Soweto, Central, Roodepoort and Sandton systems were all affected.

Residents living in high-lying areas in Johannesburg were impacted the worst by the Stage 2 restrictions implemented by Rand Water on Tuesday. 

Puleng Mopeli, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Water, said on Wednesday that infrastructure, including reservoirs and towers, were low to empty after Rand Water implemented the restrictions. 

"While customers in lower-lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher-lying areas are without supply."

She said the Eikenhoff, Palmiet and Zwartkopjies pump stations, which supply the Central, Sandton, Roodepoort and Soweto systems, were being monitored.

Highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water are:
  • Soweto systems - Naturena reservoir is at critically low to empty levels;
  • Central systems - Alan Manor and Glenvista reservoirs are at critically low levels;
  • Roodepoort/Randburg systems - Honeydew reservoirs are critically low; and
  • Sandton systems - Alexander Park reservoir is at critically low levels.


Mopeli said Joburg Water customers living in higher-lying areas will experience low pressure or no water during this period.

"Johannesburg Water requests customers reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery of the affected systems."

News24 reported that the water crisis was due to a combination of load shedding, poor infrastructure and poor planning.

With the introduction of a new Johannesburg mayor, until the new council is announced, no one is in charge of the city's infrastructure.

Mopeli said residents were reminded that Stage 2 water restrictions must be adhered to, according to section 44 (3) of the Water Services By-laws.

The by-law states that all consumers are forthwith compelled: a) Not to water and irrigate their gardens from 06:00 and 18:00 every day; b) Not to fill their swimming pools with municipal water; and c) Not to use hosepipes to wash their cars, paved areas, etc.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Gauteng health department, Motalatale Modiba, said the water supply situation at Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital had not changed since Tuesday.

Johannesburg Water is supplying water to the hospital via mobile tankers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgwaterservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 705 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8313 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,704.07
-1.3%
Silver
20.05
-4.9%
Palladium
2,228.50
-4.1%
Platinum
908.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
91.80
+3.2%
Top 40
59,012
-1.4%
All Share
65,410
-1.4%
Resource 10
63,305
-2.0%
Industrial 25
79,059
-1.3%
Financial 15
13,937
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

7h ago

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo