Water-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay hits Day Zero

Thamsanqa Mbovane & Joseph Chirume, GroundUp
The water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay is worsening.
The water situation in Nelson Mandela Bay is worsening.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images
  • Nelson Mandela Bay's dam levels have fallen below 19%.
  • Water is being trucked in after some areas' taps ran dry for six days.
  • The municipality has appealed to residents to use only water for essentials.

The water situation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has reached a crisis point and prompted the City to finally declare a Day Zero.

The area gets its water from five dams - Kouga, Churchill, Impofu, Groendal and Loerie.

The combined dam levels were below 19% of their capacity, according to the latest press release from the municipality.

Water provision to residents and businesses has been intermittent for about two years with some areas experiencing total water cuts for days at a time. The City said drought was to blame.

Water is being trucked into the areas with the worst outages after taps ran dry for six days in KwaNobuhle.

The mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering, Mongameli Bobani, said: "We are experiencing water outages especially in the western suburbs, northern areas and Uitenhage. We are on Day Zero because we are using more water than we actually have in our dams.

"Currently, our consumption of water is 290 million litres per day while we are supposed to use 268 million litres per day or less. The rain is not falling enough, making our dams drier each day".

Bobani urged residents to use water sparingly.

Supply

"There should be more residents having water supply this morning [Sunday] and it is expected that Westering, Linton Grange, parts of Lorraine, Kabega Park and Hunters Retreat in Port Elizabeth will have water supply at low pressure," he said.

Bulk municipal water truck drivers were hard at work over the weekend as they delivered water, while hundreds of people have been battling to cook, bath or wash their dishes and clothes.

Township salons, spaza shops, churches and taverns have also been struggling.

A tavern operator in Motherwell said he was forced to close until he could buy a Jojo tank.

On Sunday, Clemence Chimbwanda, who was driving a yellow water tanker in KwaNobuhle, told GroundUp he started delivering water at 07:00, and kept going until 19:00.

He said there were five trucks in KwaNobuhle, with capacity varying from 12 000 to 15 000 litres. The trucks were stationed in Nhanhanha, Bantom and Mabandla streets, while another was stationed in the Holomisa area.

Chimbwanda added Jongilanga Street had about 100 houses and residents emptied the 7 000 litres he brought them within an hour.

He only fills containers of five to 20 litres, as pouring in smaller containers spills and wastes water.

The informal settlement of Bobani Village had water at its standpipe taps, but Vazi and Kiva informal settlements were left stranded without water.

"We are in big trouble," said Sonela Sowazi, a Vavi resident.

