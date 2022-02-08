Water to be gradually restored to Tshwane after Rand Water's power supply failure

Eskom has restored power to Rand Water.

Large parts of Tshwane had been left without water following a power supply failure on Sunday.

The incident affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir, which supplies water to the City.

Eskom has restored power to Rand Water, which will see water being restored to large parts of Tshwane.



Some areas in the region had been without water since Sunday.

News24 reported that large parts of Tshwane had been left without water following Rand Water's power supply failure on Sunday.

Rand Water said the Mapleton Booster Station experienced a total power supply failure.

The City of Tshwane said the incident affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir, which supplies water to the City.

In a statement on Tuesday, the City said Eskom had restored power to the Rand Water infrastructure grid, which meant the gradual recovery of reservoirs would now proceed.

"We have just received confirmation that Eskom's repair has been successful, and they have re-energised their grid in the City of Ekurhuleni," Tshwane's MMC for Energy and Electricity, Water and Sanitation, and Regional Operation and Coordination, Phillip Nel, said.

"The City of Ekurhuleni is restoring power to the Rand Water substation, which should allow Rand Water to resume pumping water at 100% supply.

"With Rand Water's Mapleton Booster Station being restored to 100%, we should see a gradual restoration of, first, the two Rand Water Reservoirs, Selcourt and Bronberg, and then afterwards our City of Tshwane Vlakfontein Reservoir."

Nel cautioned that the process would take some time - but, if all went well, the areas without water were expected to be restored by Wednesday.