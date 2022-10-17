Joburg water crisis: No end in sight for thousands of parched households

There is no end in sight for thousands of parched Johannesburg households - some who have been without reliable water for three weeks or more.

Government officials could not precisely say what the water supply problems are or when relief could be expected.

Water expert Professor Anthony Turton warned Rand Water and Joburg Water should refrain from blaming consumers for the incompetence and failures of government entities.

On Sunday, Johannesburg Water in a statement, said its Commando system levels had worsened from critically low to empty.

But no one could precisely say what the water supply problems are or when relief could be expected.

"We released a statement today, and in it, we mentioned that there's an emergency meeting with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation where resolutions will be made," Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said in response to questions posed by News24.

Questions to Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo were left unanswered.

Repeated efforts to reach Mchunu failed. His spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, merely confirmed the minister would meet with municipal authorities on Monday.

She added Mchunu would not conduct any interviews on the matter, given the meeting on Monday.

The spokesperson for newly elected mayor Dada Morero, Chris Vondo, also did not respond to questions sent to him.

Environment, Infrastructure and Service Delivery MMC Mpho Sesedinyane said the City of Johannesburg hoped by now the water crisis would have been resolved, but challenges along the way made it difficult to provide residents with reliable water.

"We can confirm that there is an urgent meeting that will be convened between the City and Rand Water at 11:00 on Monday.

"We will be going into that meeting to get to understand what the issues are and what it is that we can do to restore water back to our people.

"I think that meeting would be in a position to provide proper clarity on the water issue."

In its statement, Johannesburg Water said residents in the Hursthill reservoir zone would have no water, while both Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Child and Mother hospitals have adequate supplies.

Affected areas include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia, and Greenside.

Water expert Professor Anthony Turton of the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State warned Rand Water and Joburg Water should refrain from blaming consumers for the incompetence and failures of government entities.

Turton added:

In blaming the consumer, all you do is you anger the consumer, and you need the consumer's cooperation. They run the risk of annihilating the consumer and further inflaming anger and driving the dynamics of protests.





Turton said Rand Water operated out of the Vaal River system through a water use licence.

"That water use licence is necessary because there are other uses of water in the Vaal River system, and they also have to be given an assurance of supply. So, Rand Water has a maximum volume of water it could pump through the system at any moment in time, but it cannot exceed that supply even if there is a short-term demand for it."

He added the demand for water in the Vaal River base exceeded the available supply.

Turton said the engineering design for the pipes, pumps, and water treatment plant were all designed to deal with the maximum flow defined by the water use licence.

"So, they can't just suddenly exceed that because your pipes and pumps would have to be made bigger. This is why long-term planning is so critical.

"This is why we have a water resource strategy mandate for every five years because the purpose of that is to balance demand and supply for every five years. We, unfortunately, have not had a water resource strategy for some time now because of institutional failures."

He added the ongoing rolling blackouts contributed to the current water crisis.

"We are unable to have enough energy in the system, and therefore, the pumps don't operate as they should. When the pumps are off for a period of time, the buffer capacity, which moves water from one reservoir to the next, is now also at its absolute maximum."

The ongoing water crisis prompted fed-up residents of Ward 69 of Coronationville and surrounding areas to demand an urgent meeting with City of Johannesburg officials to thrash out their concerns.

Voicing their discontent, locals penned a letter to highlight the problem.

"This outage has disrupted the lives of community members and caused much devastation and heartache for the residents of the community," they said in a letter.

According to residents, they have had water outages for more than a month.





"The City needs to be held accountable to provide basic services such as water provision to the residents in the community of Coronationville and the surrounding areas, which is in close vicinity to two major hospitals.

"The devastation and inconvenience experienced by the residents can no longer continue, and we urge the City to engage residents to outline their plans to restore water supply," the letter read.

Earlier this week, 13-year-old Ethan Sass was left in critical condition when he was knocked over by a speeding taxi while collecting water from a tanker in Coronationville.

He was hit on Wednesday at around 17:00.

A water truck would stop daily along Fuel Road in Coronationville, where residents would collect water because Johannesburg Water has failed to supply running water to homes and businesses in several parts of the city over the past few weeks.

Melissa Davids from Westbury in Johannesburg told News24 the water issue had become a "very dreadful situation".

"At some point, we have no water and electricity. We cannot live as ordinary beings; we cannot practice hygiene or cook a proper meal.

"We have had no water for almost four weeks, not a single drop from the tap. The water trucks do not go to all surrounding areas, and even if they do, the water given from the water trucks is not drinkable; therefore, we then have to buy water given the circumstances that certain people do not have money to buy water.

"It is not in our best interest to be deprived of our basic need, such as water," Davids said.

She added elderly people in the community could not collect water with buckets.

"They struggle as there is no help for them. This means that they will not have water to be able to take their medication or even flush their toilets. This is extremely unhygienic and very sad for our elderly people.





"We need to be able to have access to our basic needs. At this point, it makes one very depressed as we cannot even be in our right state of mind because we are so depressed and stressed that there is no water.

"Kids are sent back home from school due to no water, which also affects their education. The kids happen to play in the streets and become victims of this senseless shooting in our community," Davids said.

Meanwhile, at least a third of the 144 municipalities constitutionally mandated to provide water and sanitation are regarded as dysfunctional.

Additionally, more than 50% have no, or limited, technical staff.

In March, News24 reported Mchunu said out of a total of 19 149 485 households in the country, the water service infrastructure backlogs amounted to 2 125 333 households or 11%.

In August, Mchunu's department turned to the private sector for assistance in delivering what it should be doing.

Among the projects which the department seeks to outsource is the purification of seawater for human consumption.

Mchunu reiterated his department was working on upscaling partnerships with the private sector.

Over the past three financial years, its internal audit unit completed 114 investigations.

Wrongdoing was confirmed in 84 of these cases, with procurement irregularities the most common malfeasance, contributing 54 of the 84 cases.

The department has taken disciplinary action against 168 employees, of which 22 were senior management.

There were 25 resignations before the disciplinary proceedings were concluded; 109 officials were found guilty, of which nine were senior officials; 26 officials were found not guilty, and there were eight reinstatements after arbitration awards.



