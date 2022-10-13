37m ago

add bookmark

Water woes: Some Joburg areas critically low as Rand Water places 50% restrictions on 11 reservoirs

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parts of Gauteng are facing water restrictions.
Parts of Gauteng are facing water restrictions.
Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
  • Utilities and Regional Operations MMC Daryl Johnston said Tshwane residents need to take heed of water issues in Joburg.
  • He said Tshwane has areas which have temporarily run out of water.
  • Some areas in Johannesburg have been throttled by 50%.

Tshwane residents need to look to Johannesburg to remember that water restrictions are serious, according to MMC for Utilities and Regional Operations Daryl Johnston.

He said the City of Tshwane sympathises with the residents of Johannesburg, "and we hope that the initiatives taken by their leadership will help resolve the water challenges there".

"This should serve as a lesson that the water restrictions are serious, and as Tshwane residents we need to comply."

He said some areas in Tshwane had temporarily run out of water, and vulnerable areas such as Soshanguve and Mooikloof, had been affected.

"Rand Water has actively worked with us to provide relief to affected areas. During a meeting with Rand Water, it came out that the City of Tshwane is doing well with regards to saving water. In this regard, I would like to thank our residents for using water sparingly. Let us continue working together to save water."

READ | Gauteng's three biggest metros now hit with water cuts as reservoirs run dry while heatwave rolls on

Joburg Water on Thursday said the Hursthill reservoir remained critically low, while Brixton and Crosby systems were stable. The entity said it was monitoring Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville.

The hospitals have been struggling for the past two weeks after Rand Water throttled their supply by 30%. Load shedding and the heatwave worsened the situation, leading to surgeries being cancelled and doctors having to bring in water to flush toilets.

News24 visited the facilities on Tuesday. 

JoJo tanks had been installed and there were boreholes at both hospitals. At Helen Joseph Hospital, a hallway was closed off and bottles of water were stacked up against the wall.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rand Water restricted water flow by 50% to the following systems:

  • Blairgowrie reservoir
  • Bram Fischer reservoir 1
  • Corriemoor reservoir
  • Cosmo City reservoir
  • Fairlands reservoir
  • Kensington B reservoir
  • Kensington B tower
  • Meadowland reservoir 2
  • Robertsville reservoir
  • Witpoortjie reservoir
  • Witpoortjie tower

Johannesburg Water said the infrastructure could see up to a 70% restriction but was currently stable at 50%. 

On Thursday, Joburg MMC of Environment Infrastructure and Services Department Mpho Sesedinyane visited Alexandra to speak with residents on issues they face, which include having no water. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rand waterpretoriagautengservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
20% - 1259 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
37% - 2346 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 79 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
43% - 2733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.71
-2.0%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,665.60
-0.5%
Silver
18.82
-1.1%
Palladium
2,106.77
-1.4%
Platinum
893.76
+1.2%
Brent Crude
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,961
-0.4%
All Share
64,392
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,159
-0.1%
Industrial 25
77,491
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,136
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

10h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo