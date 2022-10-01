WC health dept in talks with Eskom, City of Cape Town to have hospitals exempt from load shedding







The Western Cape health department is locked in talks with Eskom to have more healthcare facilities exempted from load shedding as the power crisis across the country persists.



The department has made submissions for an additional 10 hospitals on the Eskom grid and nine on the City of Cape Town's grid to be exempted from load shedding.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo held an urgent media briefing on Friday afternoon to discuss the impact of what they called the "virtually non-exemption of hospitals in the Western Cape", announced by the national Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.



The province said Red Cross War Memorial, Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals had been exempted up to Stage 6, as part of an agreement with the City of Cape Town, which has been in place for at least four years.

Mbombo said the department had made submissions for further exemptions of hospitals as requested by Phaahla.

These are based on workload and the range of services offered at each hospital.

Hospitals on the City of Cape Town grid for which exemptions have been requested are :

Mitchells Plain Mowbray Maternity New Somerset Karl Bremer Victoria Wesfleur Helderberg False Bay Oral Health Centre





Hospitals on the Eskom grid for which exemptions have been requested for are:

George Khayelitsha Worcester Paarl Caledon Vredendal Eerste River Oudshoorn Ceres Beaufort West





The provincial health department's head, Dr Keith Cloete, said they had a list of more hospitals they wanted to be exempted and were in discussions with both Eskom and the city.



"While this process is ongoing, the department also has an agreement in place with both the city and Eskom for temporary exemptions, in specific instances where hospitals have generator failures (allowing for repairs to full functionality). We have a clear commitment and process with both Eskom and city teams to find solutions to confirm specific timeframes for additional exemptions," he said.

On Friday, Phaahla announced that 37 hospitals across the country were exempt from load shedding but said it was not enough.

The minister said constant power cuts posed a risk to ventilators, the cold chain storage of medication, and vaccines.

He said the department was also looking at finding alternative power sources. Currently, hospitals use generators during power cuts.

Mbombo said she feared the Western Cape was being left behind following Phaahla's announcement.

"The exemptions made by Minister Phaahla have left the Western Cape behind. This cannot be acceptable. We are appealing to the National Department to seriously consider our request for the further exemptions at our critical service delivery sites," she said.



