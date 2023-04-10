56m ago

Share

WCED urges parents to apply for grades 1 and 8 placements as 14 April deadline looms

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim and Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape parents and guardians are urged to submit applications for the 2024 school year.
Western Cape parents and guardians are urged to submit applications for the 2024 school year.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The Western Cape Government has urged parents and guardians to submit applications for the 2024 school year.
  • As of 5 April, the Western Cape Education Department had received 103 796 applications.
  • Vanessa la Roux, founder of Parents for Equal Education South Africa, said that parents have been struggling with the online application process. 

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged parents and guardians to hand in placement applications for Grades 1 and 8, as well as transfer applications for the 2024 school year, before the incoming deadline. 

As of 5 April, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) had received 103 796 applications.

A total of 342 497 applications have been lodged, considering parents who have applied to more than one school.

Online applications opened on 13 March and will close on Friday, 14 April.  

The province's education MEC, David Maynier, said it was a regular occurrence for the department to receive applications closer to the deadline.  

However, he said, parents needed to apply on time. 

READ | WCED working to resolve unplaced children for 2023, with 2024 applications set to open soon

"It is extremely important for parents to apply on time for the coming school year so that we can plan effectively for places for their children," Maynier said.   

Of particular concern is Grade 7, where 44 000 pupils are yet to apply for Grade 8 next year.

Maynier said the department aims to contact several schools to encourage Grade 7 parents to apply.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Le Roux, founder of the Parents for Equal Education South Africa, said that parents have been struggling with applications. Le Roux has since called on the WCED to fix various issues experienced by parents and guardians. 

Le Roux is an administrator for a Facebook page titled "Parents for Equal Education South Africa" (PEESA). The page aims to assist parents struggling with applications and has over 109 000 members.  

READ | Gangs targeting kids not in school, community worker warns as Western Cape placement 'crisis' drags on

"Since applications opened, people have been struggling. There have been errors, and people could not download them.

According to Le Roux, this happens each year.

She said:

How long has the system been on? How can we still have problems? It should be flawless," she said, adding that she brought it to the attention of the WCED on behalf of struggling parents.

Le Roux said the online application platform was limited in its accessibility for parents who could not afford internet access. 

Maynier said parents who experience technical issues with applications could log a query for assistance. He said pop-up stalls would also be used to assist those without internet access.  

Pop-up stalls will be made available in the Cape Metro and outside of Cape Town

However, Le Roux said that even if pop-up stalls were made available, there were still barriers that parents and guardians face. 

"People do not have money to go malls. They have pop-up stalls in certain areas, but it is not enough for poor working-class people. We need a station in every community," she said. 

Meanwhile, Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the opening date for 2024 school applications has not yet been indicated in other provinces

"We are not open yet. We just finalised admissions for this year following some delays with placing learners in some provinces," Mhlanga said. 

READ | More than 1 400 pupils yet to be placed in schools in Western Cape

The school application admission function is handled by each province on their own time. 

"At this point, only the Western Cape and Free State are open; the other provinces have not yet opened. They will open their school applications at different times with different closing dates," Mhlanga added. 

Mhlanga said one of their biggest challenges was always "late and sudden applications" that are not planned for, only for people to arrive in particular areas and then "causing a lot of problems."

"The advice is to apply as soon as the applications are open where you are," added Mhlanga.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vanessa la rouxdavid maynierwestern capeeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1707 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.28
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.68
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.91
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,001.98
-0.5%
Palladium
1,461.15
-0.4%
Gold
1,993.72
-0.7%
Silver
24.78
-0.8%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo