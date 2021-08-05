1h ago

add bookmark

'We alerted SIU to R474m malfeasance' - technology group EOH

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.
SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi.
Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images, City Press
  • The SIU will probe four tenders issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation to technology group EOH.
  • EOH says the SIU probe came about after it lodged a complaint with the investigative unit.
  • The technology company said its new EOH leadership remained committed to doing business ethically.

The Special Investigative Unit's (SIU) probe into R474 million worth of tenders - awarded by the Department of Water and Sanitation to technology company EOH - was instituted after the latter lodged a complaint with the investigative unit. 

Responding to the SIU's announcement on Thursday that the unit would be probing four tenders awarded to EOH, the company's Group Chief Risk Officer, Fatima Newman, told News24 that "the SIU actions are in response to wrongdoing involving former EOH employees that was brought to the attention of the SIU by EOH". 

Newman said "in order for EOH to compensate the Department of Water and Sanitation, (via the SIU) for such wrongdoing, it was necessary for the SIU to be mandated to investigate the contracts. This then gave rise to a Presidential Proclamation, which has now been published". 

"EOH has not only cooperated fully with the SIU to bring this matter to a conclusion, but has proactively sought to reimburse the department for wrongdoing involving former employees identified in the EOH forensic investigation."

In February 2019, the new EOH board appointed ENSafrica to investigate the firm's business dealings covering the period 2015 to September 2018 following a discovery that its former executives were implicated in a wide range of tender corruption. 

Newman told News24 that from the inception of the ENSafrica forensics investigation in February 2019, EOH has transparently and proactively reported wrongdoing to the authorities. 

READ | SIU probes R474m Department of Water and Sanitation IT tenders

"Furthermore, prior to engaging in settlement negotiations with the SIU, on 31 May 2019, EOH reported the wrongdoing to National Treasury and proposed to compensate the state for identified irregularities regarding the Department of Defence and the Department of Water and Sanitation contract."

She alleged that EOH "subsequently entered into an Acknowledgement of Debt with the SIU at the end of September 2020 with regards to the Department of defence contract" while commencing monthly payments in terms of the acknowledgment of debt from 5 October 2020. 

Newman said:

The terms of the compensation to the Department of Defence we disclosed at the EOH 2020 year-end results presentation on 2 December 2020. In addition, this disclosure was repeated when EOH released its interim results on 14 April 2021. EOH has taken action to reach a similar agreement with the SIU regarding the DWS contracts. In this regard, negotiations with the SIU on the DWS contracts are advanced, and it is anticipated that an agreement on compensation to the DWS will be concluded in the near future.
  

She said EOH had not only reported wrongdoing by the old EOH management, but initiated action to recover losses caused by the perpetrators of wrongdoing.

"The new EOH leadership remains committed to doing business ethically as well as being a good corporate citizen."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siueohfraud
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
34% - 1903 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
37% - 2065 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
28% - 1563 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,804.88
-0.4%
Silver
25.15
-0.9%
Palladium
2,652.00
-0.0%
Platinum
1,010.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
70.38
-2.8%
Top 40
62,200
-0.9%
All Share
68,371
-0.8%
Resource 10
69,148
-3.6%
Industrial 25
86,202
-0.0%
Financial 15
13,560
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

10h ago

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut...

13h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut 6th in shot put
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

11h ago

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

15h ago

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo