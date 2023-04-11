1h ago

Share

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car

accreditation
Ashraf Hendricks and Thomas Kachere
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Manda pulled Carel van Biljon from his burning car.
John Manda pulled Carel van Biljon from his burning car.
PHOTO: Ashraf Hendricks, GRoundUp
  • Gardener John Manda pulled an elderly man from a burning car in Rooiels, Western Cape, last week.
  • Carel van Biljon, who lost the use of his legs after a stroke, was trapped in the passenger seat of his car after the exhaust caught fire.
  • His wife Mitzi called for help.
  • Manda, who was working nearby, saw the cloud of dark smoke and rushed to the scene to pull Carel van Biljon from the car. 

Carel and Mitzi van Biljon bought their 1997 Mercedes-Benz about eight years ago and had planned to keep it "until the end of their lives". Both in their 80s, the couple loved the car. However, about six months ago, Carel had a stroke that left his legs incapacitated. He could no longer drive, and he had to use a walker to get around.

Last Thursday, after being cooped up for months because of Carel’s condition, the couple decided they needed a long drive. With Mitzi driving, they went from Somerset West, down the scenic R44 along the coast and into the small settlement of Rooi Els, in the Overberg Municipality.

Suddenly, the engine cut out, the car stopped, and smoke started billowing from the boot. Mitzi got out of the car and opened the boot, where she saw flames coming from the exhaust. She shouted for help. Carel was trapped in the car.

Up the road, Malawian immigrant John Manda was working in the garden of one of the Rooi Els houses.

WATCH | 'Grateful to be alive': Hero petrol attendant rescues Joburg passengers from burning taxi

Manda said he saw a cloud of dark smoke rising 200 metres away from where he was working. He rushed to the scene to find a car on fire.

"I saw a woman outside looking helpless. I asked: 'Are you OK?' The woman answered: 'No.' All the windows were closed and only the driver’s door was open. I looked inside and saw there was a man trapped on the front passenger’s seat. I believe he must have inhaled the dark smoke that kept coming out," he said.

"God gave me strength. I opened the door and carried him outside. Within a few minutes, another person showed up and we moved the man further away.

"To lift that man was not easy and, at the same time, I inhaled the smoke."

Carel van Biljon
Ashes where the Van Biljon’s car burned.
GroundUp PHOTO: Ashraf Hendricks/ GroundUp

Firefighters were called and arrived quickly to put the fire out.

Manda, who comes from the Nkhata Bay district in the northern region of Malawi, has been in South Africa for eight years. Tragedy struck him last year when he lost his small daughter. And this year, Cyclone Freddy destroyed part of his house in Malawi, where his wife lives.

He did not know the Van Biljons.

WATCH | Man rescues 9 trapped miners in the DRC with his bare hands

"We all need each other. Whether you are rich, poor, educated or not, we just have to help with whatever we can," he said.

The whole thing happened very quickly, said Carel. "I was carried away from the car and put on the ground," he said.

A Rooi Els resident took the Van Biljons in and gave them tea, before organising them a lift home to Somerset West.

The much-loved Mercedes is a write-off. But Carel is alive, and when GroundUp spoke to Mitzi on Saturday, she shared a wonderful development. Her husband was able to stand on his own without using his walker. With exercise, she believes his condition will improve.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape town
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the Dalai Lama's apology after a viral video showing him asking a boy to suck his tongue?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The situation has been blown out of proportion
25% - 127 votes
World leaders must condemn his behaviour
18% - 92 votes
He should step down as the Tibetan spiritual leader
56% - 280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.75
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.98
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
1,000.10
-0.4%
Palladium
1,434.42
+0.2%
Gold
2,003.81
+0.6%
Silver
25.03
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
72,183
+1.1%
All Share
77,918
+1.0%
Resource 10
70,032
+2.2%
Industrial 25
103,734
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,891
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

1h ago

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

6h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo