'We apologise for delay in transformation': Cornwall Hill College accepts parents' memorandum

Cornwall Hill College is at the centre of accusations of racism and discrimination.

Parents and pupils have called on the school to work on its transformation policy.

Pupils and parents held placards at the school, protesting against racism.

"Each executive head, each teacher, each adult in this community must hang their heads in shame."

These were the words of Zibusiso Kganyago, a parent at Cornwall Hill College in Irene, in Pretoria, on Monday during a meeting held at the school protesting against racism and discrimination.

Parents and pupils dressed in their uniform confronted the cold weather and held a peaceful protest with placards speaking out against racism at the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also attended the meeting where parents handed over a memorandum to the school.

The province committed to working with the school to oversee and ensure change is implemented at the private school.

The prestigious school is at the centre of racism and discrimination allegations. Past and present pupils have raised concerns over the lack of transformation.

READ | Gauteng teacher suspended for allegedly using 'k-word'

Last week, parents held a demonstration at the school's fundraiser golf day event. They voiced their displeasure at racism and discrimination at the private school.

"I am proud though that as young people, you remained resolute. Today we pledge to hold this board; today, we pledge to hold this executive team to account. Today, we pledge to act; we pledge to be involved in the affairs of the school to ensure that your hurt, your anger, are dealt with," Kganyago said.

She added that the cries of pupils, among others, calling for more black teachers and wanting to, "... learn about racism and not experience it", were heard and would be attended to.

"We have heard your cries of wanting your names not to be mispronounced," Kganyago said as parents and pupils cheered.

Pupils cheered "bua" (speak) as they were promised that parents would work tirelessly to eradicate racism in the classrooms and playgrounds of the school.

"We are going to ensure that this becomes a school where you belong. We commit to ensure that the next 365 days represent a culture of diversity and inclusivity at all levels. This is our school; this your school."

Kganyago said parents would, at the end of June, also brief pupils on feedback following engagements with school management.

Another parent, Lunga Ngqengelele, handed over the memorandum to the Head of the Junior School, Morris Dicks.

In 2020, current and present pupils wrote testimonials about their experience of racism and discrimination at the school. The testimonials were in the form of an addendum and forwarded to the school.

READ MORE | Past, present pupils pen open letter calling on Cornwall Hill College to act against racism

Ngqengelele said parents called for the school to take concrete steps to change its culture and make it inclusive and supportive of different races and cultures.

"We have been frustrated with the slow pace of change and thus feel compelled to take a step further, to organise and act.

"We call on the school leaders to take the following actions; one, put an end to all kinds of discrimination, addressing interpersonal and institutional racism as well as the organisational culture which tolerates racism.

"Two set out and implement a transparent, inclusive, participative process for school transformation which allows meaningful participation by all members of the school community, including learners themselves, in the change process."

The parents also called on the school to make changes to its curriculum and how it was taught. They called on the curriculum to expose pupils to South Africa's diverse cultures and institutional rights and responsibilities.

News24 Sesona Ngqakamba, News24

The memorandum also called for additional support to teach African languages and for the school to ensure that pupil enrolment reflected the community it served. Diversity in staff, including hiring more people of colour, was also called for.

Pupils cheered as the memorandum also called for a wider variety of sporting activities such as soccer to accommodate all interests.

Accepting the memorandum on behalf of the executive principal, Leon Kunneke, Dicks said the school had taken heed of the complaints raised and committed to expediting diversity at the college.

"However, before I even delve into recognising and sharing our understanding that transformation is one of South Africa's most pressing and critical issues, please allow me, on behalf of all, to sincerely apologise on behalf of the executive head, [and] the school's leadership, for the delay in transforming Cornwall Hill College. We are sorry," Dicks said.

Dicks said while the school could confirm that it was highly disturbed by the addendum it received in 2020, it admitted that it could have done more to attend to the grievances it raised.

"We will continue to actively engage with members of our school community on these issues and will also closely examine the memorandum shared with us today.

"Moreover, we are committed to ensuring that we emerge from discussions with decisive interventions, which we will report back on in due course," he added.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.