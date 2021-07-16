1h ago

'We are broadcasting from Sandton, but want to return home' - Alex FM station manager

Canny Maphanga
Alex FM is currently broadcasting from Sandton, but wants to return to Alexandra. (Isaac Mangena via Twitter)
  • Alex FM is currently broadcasting from Sandton, but wants to return to Alexandra.
  • The manager says the community radio station belongs to the Alexandra community. 
  • The station was looted during the unrest in the township.

The voice of Alexandra has had to temporarily move its operations to Sandton, but maintains its determination to return to the heart of its community.

"This station belongs to the community. We want to be with our people, we want to come back to Alex. We are Alex and Alex is us," Alex FM station manager, Takalane Nemangowe, told News24 on Thursday. 

What was once a buzzing radio station, on the fourth floor of the Yarona building, has been reduced to an empty, hollow space. 

Alex FM was one of the spaces hit by looters during the widespread unrest that spilled into the township. 

"The initial assessment tells us that we have lost our equipment to the value of R5 million and, fortunately enough, there are people from all walks of life coming to assist to get the station back on air. 

"As I am speaking to you, we are broadcasting from Sandton in the LM radio studios. They have housed us for the time being, so that the community can continue to get information and education from Alex FM, like we always did," Nemangowe added. 

READ | #UnrestSA: Looters target community radio stations in KZN, Gauteng

Pledges are beginning to roll in from parties who wish to assist to rebuild the station. 

While Nemangowe didn't know the exact figure of pledges yet, he had noted a pledge of R50 000.

"We are now in a campaign to rebuild our station. A lot of people from the industry and outside the industry have been coming forth to assist in terms of getting Alex FM back on its feet.

"The money is trickling in and we really need to push more," he added. 

While the station manager hopes to return to Alexandra, he says this will be determined by the availability of equipment and funding. 

News24 earlier reported that Alex FM is one of the oldest community radio stations in the Alexandra township and was established by the Alexandra Community Trust.

It first went on air on 1 September 1994.

