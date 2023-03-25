41m ago

Share

'We are broken': Family of murdered eThekwini Municipality intern wants justice

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Luyanda Cele, 24, was found dead in the Durban CBD on Saturday 18 March, 2023.
Luyanda Cele, 24, was found dead in the Durban CBD on Saturday 18 March, 2023.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The family of Luyanda Cele, 24, has called on the police to make sure her killers are found.
  • Cele’s mutilated body was discovered in the eThekwini CBD, a day after she went missing.
  • The police say the motive for her killing is still unknown.

The family of the Luyanda Cele, 24, says her murder has caused an "unhealable wound" and called on the police to ensure justice is served.

Cele's mutilated body was discovered on Durban's South Beach near the Metro Lodge last Saturday.

The 24-year-old worked as an intern in the eThekwini Municipality's Occupational Health and Safety Unit and was last seen alive last Friday when she left work.

Cele had told her sisters she would come home late as she would be stopping for drinks after work.

A missing person's poster was later circulated on social media.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said they were investigating Cele's murder after her body was found lying between two buildings in Pixley KaSeme Street last Saturday.

"The motive for the killing is unknown," added Ngcobo.

'We are broken'

"We are broken. We had never imagined that she would be taken from us like that," Cele's sister, Lungi Cele, told News24.

She said:

She was still young, excited about her new job and had big dreams for herself and our family.

Lungi added her sister was survived by her mother, brother and another sister as well as several aunts.

She said the family was "utterly devastated".

Cele one of many victims of crime

Violent crime and murder continue to be a nightmare for many citizens in the country.

In KwaZulu-Natal alone, 2 252 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder and attempted murder, and robberies to sexual assault from 13 to 20 March 2023.

"Of the arrested suspects, 757 were nabbed for contact crimes. Forty-seven were put behind bars in connection with cases of murder," said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

READ | Bheki Cele blames increasing population for spike in crime

"On cases perpetrated against women and children, sixty-four suspects were arrested for rape and forty-nine were also arrested as a result of transgressing the Domestic Violence Act."

When asked for a detailed list of cases reported, specifically data on sexual assault and murder, Netshiunda said this would be made available during Police Minister Bheki Cele's quarterly crime statistics update.

'No deterrent for perpetrators'

Lee-Anne Germanos from the Embrace Project, an NPO focused on combating gender-based violence, said Luyanda Cele's murder was "yet another reminder of how dangerous South Africa is for women".

She told News24 "the country's major problem is the struggle in implementing its good policies and legislation".

"We've also seen incidents of victims being abused by those who are supposed to help them.

"There have been cases of police officers abusing victims. On Friday [24 March], the Public Service Commission confirmed police officers account for more than 60% of suspended officials in public service due to possible involvement in criminality."

Germanos said South Africa had seen "many campaigns against gender-based violence" over the years, however, society was beginning to become fatigued as "some perpetrators of rape and murder got off scot-free due to poor investigations and a broken system".

Cele is expected to be buried in Umlazi, Durban, on 1 April.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
luyanda celedurbankwazulu-natalgender-based violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the Democratic Alliance after the party’s upcoming national congress in April?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
John Steenhuisen for sure, he’s got the experience
64% - 1292 votes
Mpho Phalatse, the DA needs a fresh outlook
36% - 737 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.22
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.59
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
976.84
0.0%
Palladium
1,415.66
0.0%
Gold
1,978.67
0.0%
Silver
23.23
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,181
-1.3%
All Share
74,695
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,294
-1.4%
Industrial 25
101,619
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,178
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo