'We are broken, our hearts are bleeding': Mother mourns son, 9, shot dead on way home from school

The family of a child shot and killed in suspected taxi violence wants justice for their late son.

Tebogo Sefolo, 9, was in a school bus when he was shot in the head, allegedly during taxi association wars.

His stepmother says she got a call from the school principal, saying he was on his way to fetch her and take her to hospital where Tebogo was taken after the shooting.

"I am still imagining seeing his school bus dropping him off and being told that he fell asleep in the bus."

These were the words of a shattered De Deur's Mampe Sefolo whose 9-year-old son, Tebogo Sefolo, was killed after being caught in the middle of a suspected taxi battle.

Tebogo, who was Sefolo's only child, was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside a school bus.

On Friday 19 March, Tebogo’s stepmother, Suzan Mhlanga, 35, received a call from the principal of Michael Rua Primary School, which Tebogo attended, informing her about the incident and that he was coming over to fetch her so that they can go to Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging.

"When I arrived at the hospital, I was very confused. Everyone at the hospital was talking about the incident," Mhlanga said.

She later contacted Tebogo's biological parents to come to the hospital and see what had happened to their child.

When Sefolo arrived at the hospital, she was shattered after being showed her son's lifeless body.

"I did not believe Suzan at first when she called me, telling me that my son is injured and I have to come to the hospital.

"When I arrived, Suzan approached me with her shoulders and eyes down and things started to become real," Sefolo said.

Tebogo’s mother was later called into the room where she saw the lifeless body of her only son lying there.

"After Suzan convinced the doctors to let me see my son, that is when I saw that he was really dead and he had a hole on his head," Sefolo added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed to News24 that officers had received a call about a shooting that was taking place next to De Deur Primary school. He said police were also told that the suspects had fled the scene and that one person had been killed, while another had been injured.

He woke up early for school that day

According to Mhlanga, Tebogo had been very cheerful on the day that he was killed.

She said he woke up earlier than usual and that she had tell him to wait a few minutes for his dad to walk him to the bus.

"He was in so much rush to get to school on that Friday morning. His father and I had to tell him to wait a few minutes so that his dad will walk him out."

"In the afternoon, I noticed that it was becoming late, as it was approaching 16:00. Tebogo normally arrives earlier than that, and I was looking forward to us playing our Ludo game. I informed my neighbour that Tebogo had not arrived and, a few moments later, I received a call from the principal informing me about the incident," Mhlanga added,

'His dad had recently bought him a Messi T-shirt'

Tebogo's mother remembered him as a loving child who always wanted to be at school.

"He loved staying with his father with all his heart. He loved soccer, and his dad had recently bought him a Messi T-shirt that he would wear almost every day after coming back from school," Sefolo said.

Speaking with News24, Sefolo said Tebogo’s death had devastated them.

"We are broken, our hearts are bleeding, the police have not yet updated us or the progress of the case."

She said it was hard to lose a child and that it would permanently scar her, as she is still young. She also said it was hard for her to understand how old people could just go into a public space and start firing shots at each other.

"I am still young and this is going to take me time to forget. Even if it was God’s will, I still do not understand how the parents who did this are living their day to day lives knowing they have taken an innocent life."

Justice and support

The family wants to see the people who committed this serve the term they deserve and they are appealing to the public to help.

Tebogo's 60-year-old grandmother Mmabatho Sefolo told News24 that she was confused by the fact that police said Tebogo died from a single shot to the head.

"When I was washing Tebogo’s body, I noticed two holes. One was on his arm and the other was on his head," she said

According to Masondo, the investigation was still ongoing and it was still to be confirmed whether it was related to taxi violence.

"The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage although it is suspected to be related to the ongoing taxi violence in the area."

