37m ago

add bookmark

'We are broken, our hearts are bleeding': Mother mourns son, 9, shot dead on way home from school

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tebogo Sefolo, 9, was shot in the head during a taxi violence incident.
Tebogo Sefolo, 9, was shot in the head during a taxi violence incident.
  • The family of a child shot and killed in suspected taxi violence wants justice for their late son.
  • Tebogo Sefolo, 9, was in a school bus when he was shot in the head, allegedly during taxi association wars.
  • His stepmother says she got a call from the school principal, saying he was on his way to fetch her and take her to hospital where Tebogo was taken after the shooting.

"I am still imagining seeing his school bus dropping him off and being told that he fell asleep in the bus."

These were the words of a shattered De Deur's Mampe Sefolo whose 9-year-old son, Tebogo Sefolo, was killed after being caught in the middle of a suspected taxi battle.

Tebogo, who was Sefolo's only child, was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside a school bus.

On Friday 19 March, Tebogo’s stepmother, Suzan Mhlanga, 35, received a call from the principal of Michael Rua Primary School, which Tebogo attended, informing her about the incident and that he was coming over to fetch her so that they can go to Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging.

"When I arrived at the hospital, I was very confused. Everyone at the hospital was talking about the incident," Mhlanga said.

She later contacted Tebogo's biological parents to come to the hospital and see what had happened to their child.

When Sefolo arrived at the hospital, she was shattered after being showed her son's lifeless body.

"I did not believe Suzan at first when she called me, telling me that my son is injured and I have to come to the hospital.

"When I arrived, Suzan approached me with her shoulders and eyes down and things started to become real," Sefolo said.

READ | Family crushed as child finds 12-year-old dead mere hours after school fight

Tebogo’s mother was later called into the room where she saw the lifeless body of her only son lying there.

"After Suzan convinced the doctors to let me see my son, that is when I saw that he was really dead and he had a hole on his head," Sefolo added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed to News24 that officers had received a call about a shooting that was taking place next to De Deur Primary school. He said police were also told that the suspects had fled the scene and that one person had been killed, while another had been injured.

He woke up early for school that day

According to Mhlanga, Tebogo had been very cheerful on the day that he was killed.

She said he woke up earlier than usual and that she had tell him to wait a few minutes for his dad to walk him to the bus.

"He was in so much rush to get to school on that Friday morning. His father and I had to tell him to wait a few minutes so that his dad will walk him out."

Tebogo Sefolo
The family of Tebogo Sefolo is demanding justice for their 9-year-old. Left Mmabatho Sefolo (60), Mampe Sefolo (32) and Suzan Mhlanga (35). (Photo: Alfonso Nqunajana, News24)

"In the afternoon, I  noticed that it was becoming late, as it was approaching 16:00. Tebogo normally arrives earlier than that, and I was looking forward to us playing our Ludo game. I informed my neighbour that Tebogo had not arrived and, a few moments later, I received a call from the principal informing me about the incident," Mhlanga added,

'His dad had recently bought him a Messi T-shirt'

Tebogo's mother remembered him as a loving child who always wanted to be at school.

"He loved staying with his father with all his heart. He loved soccer, and his dad had recently bought him a Messi T-shirt that he would wear almost every day after coming back from school," Sefolo said.

Speaking with News24, Sefolo said Tebogo’s death had devastated them.

"We are broken, our hearts are bleeding, the police have not yet updated us or the progress of the case."

Tebogo Sefolo
Mampe Sefolo, mother of the deceased could not hold back her tears, asking for justice. (Photo: Alfonso Nqunjana, News24)

She said it was hard to lose a child and that it would permanently scar her, as she is still young. She also said it was hard for her to understand how old people could just go into a public space and start firing shots at each other.

READ | KZN taxi industry alarmed by rise of violence.

"I am still young and this is going to take me time to forget. Even if it was God’s will, I still do not understand how the parents who did this are living their day to day lives knowing they have taken an innocent life." 

Justice and support

The family wants to see the people who committed this serve the term they deserve and they are appealing to the public to help.

Tebogo's 60-year-old grandmother Mmabatho Sefolo told News24 that she was confused by the fact that police said Tebogo died from a single shot to the head.

"When I was washing Tebogo’s body, I noticed two holes. One was on his arm and the other was on his head," she said

According to Masondo, the investigation was still ongoing and it was still to be confirmed whether it was related to taxi violence.

"The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage although it is suspected to be related to the ongoing taxi violence in the area."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5454 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2331 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.22
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.04
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,959.60
+0.1%
Silver
25.49
-0.2%
Palladium
2,414.50
-4.6%
Platinum
1,010.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,578
-0.2%
All Share
74,325
-0.0%
Resource 10
82,078
-1.7%
Industrial 25
80,215
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,113
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo