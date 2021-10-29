'We are burning the snake called the ANC': Julius Malema calls on citizens to trust EFF

The EFF hosted its Tshela Thupa rally in Katlehong on Friday.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC cannot be trusted to continue governing because it had failed.

Malema says he is confident the party will register a decisive victory on 1 November.

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned citizens that the ANC has a track record of bad governance and has proved itself unworthy of governing.



Addressing hundreds of supporters, who were dressed in the party's colours, Malema attacked the ANC’s track record of governance.

He was addressing the party's final rally in Katlehong on Friday, before next week's municipal elections.

Malema said it was the EFF that many people ran to when they were faced with governance issues in their areas.

READ | Malema promises ‘proper’ houses, clinics if EFF is voted to power

He said it was for this reason that they should remember the party was the only one capable of saving many of the struggling municipalities in the country.

Malema said the ANC had made so many promises since taking over political power in 1994 and the party was begging voters for yet another chance.

This should never happen, Malema warned.

Zintle Mahlati

"They made the same promise in 1994 and came again in 1999, 2004, 2006, 2011 and they are still making the same promises they made. When they come, they say they are sorry and vote for them again.



"They come into power and forget us. There is enough evidence now that these people cannot keep their promises. These people (supporters) are gathered here during working hours and that is evidence that our people are not working," Malema said.

READ | Elections: Ramaphosa declares 1 November a public holiday

"You are not working comrades, remember that," he said.

Malema said the ANC had failed to provide decent RDP houses to citizens and had failed to provide water, toilets and fix roads.

He added that when voters arrive at the ballot box on Monday, they should think of the cries of their children when they had no water. Decent housing will only come if the EFF was elected to govern, Malema said.

Malema predicted a decisive defeat for the ANC.

"We are burning the snake called the ANC on the 1 of November and on the 2 of November we will show the people of the continent the ashes of the snake called the ANC," Malema said.