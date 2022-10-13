'We are celebrating having gone through a lot': Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba bags honours degree

Rhodes University invited more than 1 000 students who could not graduate in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions to graduate this week.

On Wednesday, the first group graduated in one of a series of ceremonies lined up for this week.

One of the graduates was Gomora actor Siphesihle Ndaba, known for her character Mazet on the Mzansi Magic TV show.

Popular South African actor Siphesihle Ndaba has proven that beauty, talent and brains can go together after obtaining an honours degree in dramatic arts from Rhodes University.

Ndaba, better known as Mazet in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora, was among 1 300 Rhodes University graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 who could not graduate physically due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Makhanda-based university is holding a series of graduation ceremonies this week to accommodate students who missed out on their special occasions due to government restrictions on gatherings at the height of the pandemic.

Ndaba holds a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Psychology, Economics and Dramatic Arts.

Speaking to News24 outside the 1820 Settlers' Monument in Makhanda on Wednesday, the Soweto-born star was in a jubilant mood at being offered a second chance to walk the graduation stage.

READ | Rhodes University to honour Maths and Science TV teacher William Smith

"Graduation is about celebrating your academics, but I think the beauty of graduation is when all of your classmates gather in one space, and we are celebrating having gone through a lot, because studying is amazing but it's also a very tough thing to go through," said Ndaba, while being flanked by her proud mom and brother.

She is also a recipient of the prestigious Abe Bailey Travel Bursary, which she used to travel to Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

The bursary gives selected South African university students a chance to broaden their views while encouraging leadership and promoting African unity.

Ndaba has been cast in many theatre productions at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and wrote and directed her show titled Skinned at the festival in 2018.

Her passion lies in applied theatre and storytelling that stimulates social discourse.

READ | Rhodes University honours Solomon Mahlangu, Hugh Masekela as it renames residence halls

Ndaba, 25, is the granddaughter of Mzilikazi James Khumalo, one of the artists who composed the South African national anthem. Khumalo was the sole composer of Princess Magogo, the play.

Ndaba believes her love for the arts has been influenced by the family genes.

In his keynote address at the graduation ceremony in a packed Guy Butler Theatre, Rhodes University vice-chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela urged graduates to use the education, skills and competencies they gained at Rhodes to make the world a better place for all.

"As a graduate of the university where leaders learn, we will expect you to lead wherever you find yourself.

"Never allow the fear of failure to drive you into the safety and comfort of inaction. You are more than equal to the challenges that will come your way," Mabizela told the graduates.

READ | Rhodes University honours journalist and freedom fighter Thenjiwe Mtintso

Mabizela said when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa on 5 March 2020 and the university had to send students home, he never imagined that the pandemic would disrupt lives for almost two years.

"We had to cancel all on-campus in-person activities, including graduation ceremonies. Your disappointment was understandable and justifiable. We promised you that once the pandemic had abated, we would invite you back to campus to celebrate your academic achievements in the best way we know how.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience, and for honouring our invitation to this celebration. We had to honour our undertaking to you," said Mabizela.

Mabizela also called on graduates to rebuild what the pandemic had destroyed.