1h ago

add bookmark

'We are celebrating having gone through a lot': Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba bags honours degree

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siphesihle Ndaba
Siphesihle Ndaba
Supplied
  • Rhodes University invited more than 1 000 students who could not graduate in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions to graduate this week.
  • On Wednesday, the first group graduated in one of a series of ceremonies lined up for this week.
  • One of the graduates was Gomora actor Siphesihle Ndaba, known for her character Mazet on the Mzansi Magic TV show.

Popular South African actor Siphesihle Ndaba has proven that beauty, talent and brains can go together after obtaining an honours degree in dramatic arts from Rhodes University.

Ndaba, better known as Mazet in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora, was among 1 300 Rhodes University graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 who could not graduate physically due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Makhanda-based university is holding a series of graduation ceremonies this week to accommodate students who missed out on their special occasions due to government restrictions on gatherings at the height of the pandemic.

Ndaba holds a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Psychology, Economics and Dramatic Arts.

Speaking to News24 outside the 1820 Settlers' Monument in Makhanda on Wednesday, the Soweto-born star was in a jubilant mood at being offered a second chance to walk the graduation stage.

READ Rhodes University to honour Maths and Science TV teacher William Smith

"Graduation is about celebrating your academics, but I think the beauty of graduation is when all of your classmates gather in one space, and we are celebrating having gone through a lot, because studying is amazing but it's also a very tough thing to go through," said Ndaba, while being flanked by her proud mom and brother.

She is also a recipient of the prestigious Abe Bailey Travel Bursary, which she used to travel to Ethiopia and the United Kingdom.

The bursary gives selected South African university students a chance to broaden their views while encouraging leadership and promoting African unity.

Ndaba has been cast in many theatre productions at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and wrote and directed her show titled Skinned at the festival in 2018.

Her passion lies in applied theatre and storytelling that stimulates social discourse.

READ Rhodes University honours Solomon Mahlangu, Hugh Masekela as it renames residence halls

Ndaba, 25, is the granddaughter of Mzilikazi James Khumalo, one of the artists who composed the South African national anthem. Khumalo was the sole composer of Princess Magogo, the play.

Ndaba believes her love for the arts has been influenced by the family genes.

In his keynote address at the graduation ceremony in a packed Guy Butler Theatre, Rhodes University vice-chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela urged graduates to use the education, skills and competencies they gained at Rhodes to make the world a better place for all.

"As a graduate of the university where leaders learn, we will expect you to lead wherever you find yourself.

"Never allow the fear of failure to drive you into the safety and comfort of inaction. You are more than equal to the challenges that will come your way," Mabizela told the graduates.

READ Rhodes University honours journalist and freedom fighter Thenjiwe Mtintso

Mabizela said when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa on 5 March 2020 and the university had to send students home, he never imagined that the pandemic would disrupt lives for almost two years.

"We had to cancel all on-campus in-person activities, including graduation ceremonies. Your disappointment was understandable and justifiable. We promised you that once the pandemic had abated, we would invite you back to campus to celebrate your academic achievements in the best way we know how.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience, and for honouring our invitation to this celebration. We had to honour our undertaking to you," said Mabizela.

Mabizela also called on graduates to rebuild what the pandemic had destroyed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rhodes universityeastern capeeast londoneducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
19% - 1163 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
38% - 2330 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 76 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
42% - 2558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.53
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-2.2%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,645.38
-1.7%
Silver
18.55
-2.5%
Palladium
2,049.00
-4.1%
Platinum
864.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
92.45
-2.0%
Top 40
57,465
-1.2%
All Share
63,871
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,453
-1.2%
Industrial 25
76,965
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,025
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

10h ago

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

7h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo