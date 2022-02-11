'We are comfortable in opposition' - ANC says on concerns about Ekurhuleni stability

The ANC in Ekurhuleni claims it has no plans yet to bring a motion of no-confidence against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell.

ActionSA says the ANC may have plans to bring a motion of no-confidence against the minority government in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba mentioned the ANC while encouraging his coalition partners to seek the EFF's support in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has downplayed comments by ActionSA that the party has plans to bring a motion of no-confidence in the Ekurhuleni mayor.

ANC Ekurhuleni council caucus leader Jongiziziwe Dlabathi said ActionSA intended to place its insecurities about its coalition partners in the multiparty coalition on the ANC's doorstep.

"Their assumption from their side, they are panicking and are not certain about their coalition, and now they want to bring the ANC as a scapegoat into their issues. In fact, they are just trying to canvass unity among their coalition partners by saying the ANC is going to put a motion of no-confidence. It is far from our minds at this point in time," Dlabathi told News24.

He insisted that the ANC was comfortable in the opposition benches at the moment.

Earlier this week, ActionSA held a press briefing where the party said it was concerned about the stability of the coalition government in Ekurhuleni.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said because of the lack of a majority coalition support at the Ekurhuleni's council, the coalition faced the likelihood of a collapse.

He said there was a possibility that the council would not pass its annual budget in May.

Mashaba called on coalition partners, the DA, IFP, ACDP and Cope, to consider a working relationship with the EFF.

The EFF would provide the coalition with enough council support to ensure a comfortable majority.

The multiparty coalition had rejected this move, closing the door on a possible working relationship with the red berets.

The coalition partners had long been outspoken on their refusal to work with the EFF.

A DA insider at Ekurhuleni's council confirmed to News24 that there was a refusal from the party to work with the EFF.

There was also no fear of a possible motion of no-confidence being brought against Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell and her executive, News24 has been told.

