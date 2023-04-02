1h ago

'We are coming for them' - Cele after five suspected drug dealers killed in gun battle with police

Lisalee Solomons
Five suspected drug dealers have been shot dead following an intelligence-driven operation by police in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Five suspected drug dealers have been shot dead following an intelligence-driven operation by police in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
  • Five suspected drug dealers were killed by police in Durban on Saturday.
  • The men killed were part of a syndicate behind a spate of recent shootings and drug-related crimes in the province. 
  • Police minister Bheki Cele applauded his team and said this should send a stern warning to all criminals.


Five suspected drug dealers have been shot dead following an intelligence-driven operation by police in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The suspects are believed to have been part of a syndicate behind a spate of recent shootings and drug-related crimes in the province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the fatal shootings followed the arrest of a suspected drug dealer during the operation in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police's anti-gang unit was searching for suspects linked to a murder case where three people, including a child, were shot and killed in Springfield, Durban on Tuesday, 21 March.

Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of one which was used in the committing of the crime. 

"Following the arrest of the suspect who is currently in police custody, further investigation led the team to premises in Morningside, Durban, where five other suspected drug dealers were shot and killed during a shoot-out with the police’s anti-gang unit," Mathe added.

Five firearms (three rifles and two pistols), money and drugs worth an undisclosed amount of money, were seized by police.

The arrested suspect is likely to face charges of possession of drugs, illegal possession of firearms and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the incident should send a stern warning to all criminals.

"We have been having a challenge of shootings and drug-related crimes in KZN, and these suspects are believed to be part of the syndicate who have been operating in Durban and surrounding areas.

"Good work by the team, but there is more that still needs to be done, so we are definitely coming for more of them," Cele added. 


