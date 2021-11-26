38m ago

add bookmark

'We are determined to do as much as we can to empower military veterans' - Ramaphosa tells Parliament

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on November 25, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. President Ramaphosa answered questions on Eskom, hung municipal councils and military veterans.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on November 25, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. President Ramaphosa answered questions on Eskom, hung municipal councils and military veterans.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
  • In October, a group of military veterans decided to hold two government ministers and a deputy hostage during a meeting.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said a government-wide project was needed  to address the veterans' challenges.
  • Not everyone who claimed to be a military veteran, was one, said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in support of opening the door to a whole new dimension for the nation's war veterans, where it would be rewarded with "government procurement" skills, and entrepreneurship programmes.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly and assured that he would resolve matters that affected military veterans.

This comes in the wake of the October drama when some military veterans decided to hold two government ministers and a deputy hostage during a meeting in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa told MPs that the government needed to ensure that military veterans could enjoy the fruits of the freedoms that they helped to bring about.

READ | Ramaphosa: Climate deals not a 'blank cheque' - they must focus on SA's own challenges

ANC MP Thabo Mmutle asked Ramaphosa whether the government would consider setting aside of its procurement plan to empower military veterans.

"We are determined to do as much as we can to empower our military veterans. We are obviously so keen that where the military veterans have the capability to take up procurement opportunities, they should be brought in and be able to participate in that."

Ramaphosa said:

The important part is that they need to be empowered either through skills and entrepreneurship. They should have a sense that they are part of the economy. Where there are procurement opportunities, they should participate.

The war vets are accused of holding Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele; Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, hostage. The incident happened during a chaotic meeting at the St George's Hotel in Pretoria on 14 October. Two bodyguards were allegedly also held hostage by the group.

In total, 53 war vets were charged in connection with the hostage incident.

READ | Ramaphosa: Load shedding will be with us for 'some time to come'

The group of veterans, who met with the government, was demanding millions in reparations for their role in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Ramaphosa said there had been progress in reviewing the Military Veterans Act.

"The Department of Military Veterans will be restructured after the Act is amended. Costing is underway for the pension policy. It will require a common approach to all departments. We need to ensure. We ought to give them consideration as well as the respect as much as we possibly can," he said.

Provincial offices had been capacitated to assist military veterans.

"A moratorium on applications for education support has been lifted, and the Department of Military Veterans is now receiving and processing new applications," Ramaphosa said, adding that military veterans faced "many complex" challenges.

READ HERE | War vets ‘surprised us’, says former MK leader

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the events of October showed the danger of having quasi-military bodies.

In response, Ramaphosa said the identities of military veterans were being verified.

"Not everyone who claims to be a military veteran is one," he added.

The State was considering adding terrorism-related charges to the 53 military veterans accused of taking the ministers hostage.

The group included MKMVA members and former members of the Pan Africanist Congress' Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) and Azapo's Azanian National Liberation Army (Azanla).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentcyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
26% - 770 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
17% - 501 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
58% - 1735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.58
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.20
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.3%
Gold
1,797.20
+0.5%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Palladium
1,877.50
+0.4%
Platinum
987.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
64,063
0.0%
All Share
70,555
0.0%
Resource 10
65,733
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,130
0.0%
Financial 15
13,936
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo