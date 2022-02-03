8m ago

add bookmark

'We are fighting to bring peace': Ramaphosa visits insurgency-hit Mozambique

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited insurgency-hit Mozambique.
  • Ramaphosa also observed the country's Heroes' Day, to commemorate soldiers who fought for Mozambique's independence.
  • SA has deployed more than a thousand troops to help Mozambique fight insurgency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited northern Mozambique on Thursday, supporting the government's latest effort to reassure neighbours and investors that an Islamist uprising is under control.

Thousands of people have died in the conflict in the north since 2017 and nearly one million have fled its hallmark beheadings, arson attacks and kidnappings.

South Africa has deployed 1 500 troops to shore up Mozambican forces in the north, where Islamists last year seized large parts of Cabo Delgado province, home to some of the world's largest natural gas deposits.

READ | Multibillion-rand plan to reconstruct insurgency-hit Cabo Delgado

Their advances forced TotalEnergies to halt work on a $20-billion LNG project in the region nearly a year ago.

Ramaphosa's show of solidarity in the Cabo Delgado town of Mueda came on Heroes' Day, when Mozambique commemorates soldiers who died in the war of independence from Portugal.

"This year, we mark this occasion during a challenging struggle against terrorism," Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said.

"Our finest sons are battling ... alongside the sons of SADC and Rwanda, who are giving their lives to ensure the integrity of our nation and bring peace."

South African forces form the largest contingent of a troop deployment from the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC), which along with Rwanda has helped Mozambique push back the insurgents.

Ramaphosa hailed his nation's long ties with Mozambique but said little about the conflict.

READ | Displaced people survive by eating grass amid discrimination in Mozambique

"We must strengthen our partnership to pursue our common objectives, which are the promotion of peace and security, sustainable economic development as well as regional and continental integration," he said.

South Africa officially says the military deployment is open-ended, but costs for the African troops are adding up to a bill that the region can hardly afford.

Over the last week, Mozambique has tried to reassure neighbours and investors that their efforts are worthwhile.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan visited last Friday and TotalEnergies boss Patrick Pouyanne met Nyusi in Maputo on Monday.

Rwandan forces last week also allowed journalists a rare visit, to see how life is slowly returning to some of the hardest-hit areas.

Violence in the region has led to the death of at least 3 700 people since 2017 - 1 613 of them civilians - while a further 820 000 have fled in terror.

The insurgency has been characterised by grisly decapitations, arson attacks, and kidnappings - especially of young girls.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosamozambiquediplomacypolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1423 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.30
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.46
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,799.09
-0.4%
Silver
22.21
-1.9%
Palladium
2,315.50
-2.6%
Platinum
1,031.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
89.47
+0.4%
Top 40
68,461
-0.3%
All Share
75,022
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,594
-0.0%
Industrial 25
93,896
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,583
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo