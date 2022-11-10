2h ago

'We are going to fail': Grade 12 pupils worried after principal 'ordered' them to only write 3 subjects

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Phandimfundo Secondary School where matriculants were ordered to write only three subjects.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A group of Grade 12 pupils from Phandimfundo Secondary School has accused their principal of misleading them. 
  • This was after they were told they would not write four subjects, owing to fears they would fail.
  • The Gauteng education department says disciplinary action will be taken against the principal. 

A high school principal who told Grade 12 pupils not to report to write their Economics first paper and "misdirected" the provincial education department by claiming there was protest action in the area is facing disciplinary action.

The move left a group of matriculants from Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, who had hoped to obtain their National Senior Certificates, shattered.

According to the affected pupils, Phandimfundo Secondary School principal Rothi Makhubela told them they were not ready to participate in the final exams.

In unison, the affected pupils claimed Makhubela told them there was no need for them to write Economics papers 1 and 2, Maths Literature, Accounting, and Religious Studies because they were going to fail.

They were ordered to only write Home Languages, English, and Business Studies.

One pupil, 19, claimed they were told they would write the rest of their subjects next year.

"… Makhubela deceived us. The school principal told the department there was a service delivery protest on the day we were expected to write Economics Paper 1.

"The department didn't know anything about such a protest. I was not prepared to write those exams after hearing that they were postponed to next year," she said.

The group only wrote the Economics paper on 8 November.

The pupil said she believed she was going to fail the subject.

"I was not prepared at all. I focused more on studying the three subjects Makhubela ordered us to write. The possibilities of failing are huge. There is too much pressure on us. I tried studying hard the entire year only to be disappointed days before the exams.

She added:

I want to be a teacher one day. I want to change the circumstances facing us. I don't want our children to be ill-treated as we are. The department must act against all who deceived us. The school had also fooled our parents.

Another pupil, also aged 19, did not focus on Economics, Maths Literature, Accounting, and Religious Studies.

"I studied all the subjects on my own throughout the year. I wanted to write all examinations. I wanted to complete my studies on time. I wanted to further my studies next year. It won't happen because I am going to fail," she said.

"I am confused. My mind was focused on passing my matric… Our dreams have been shattered by our school. We were lied to.

"The school should have allowed us to write all our subjects. Those who would fail were going to rewrite next year. They were wrong by discouraging us from the beginning."

Her classmate, aged 20, has also lost hope for these examinations.

He is among a group of progressed pupils.

"I am not a brilliant person. I study hard to pass. I wanted to pass my matric. My dreams of becoming a lawyer will have to be postponed by a year. I wanted to make my mother happy this year.

"I wanted to see my name in the newspapers. I must wait until next year June to have my matric certificate. I have lost hope in passing."

He only focused on the three subjects.

"I feel betrayed. I blame the school for this mess. Makhubela and her team must be punished," he said. 

Rebecca Ramoko and Lucy Cibi are among the parents who were called to the school on 24 October. 

Parents were told their children would only write three subjects. 

"I asked why they were only going to write three out of seven subjects. Makhubela replied our children were not ready and would not cope. We were promised they would write the outstanding exams in June 2023," said Ramoko.

Cibi was worried their children were going to fail.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said 53 pupils were denied an opportunity to write Economics paper 1, claiming the principal told pupils not to pitch.

He added the principal misdirected the department that there were service delivery protests in Etwatwa that day.

"The matter is under investigation. The principal has been removed from exam administration while the matter is receiving attention from a labour relations perspective," Mhlanga said.

"The department will announce the next steps to be taken for the learners who missed examinations through no fault of their own."


