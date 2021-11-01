We are going to get 65% of votes - Malema in his hometown of Seshego

EFF leader Julius Malema cast his vote in his hometown of Seshego on Monday.

He said he believed the EFF would dominate results there, but also in the rest of the country.

The party had 'worked the ground' and chosen the right candidates, he said.

"We are going to get 65% in the whole of Polokwane and in the whole of South Africa," said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in his hometown of Seshego in Limpopo on Monday.

Speaking to the media after casting his municipal election vote in Polokwane, Malema said the party had this time, "... worked the ground.

"Members of the EFF were on the ground and we think South Africans have heard the message of the EFF, and we can only hope for the best.

"The youth of SA came out in their numbers because this has to do with them. This [is] about their future and has to do with infrastructure and service delivery in our own localities," Malema said.

Asked what exactly the party did this time to gain so much confidence, he said: "We have candidates of [for the] EFF chosen by branches in very peaceful meetings. We therefore managed to cover the ground [more] than we have covered [it] in 2014, 2016, and 2019."

Malema arrived at the polling station much later than initially scheduled, but this did not dampen the spirits of his followers who waited with bated breath. The supporters burst into a song when Malema arrived with his wife in a convoy of black cars.

An ugly scene almost developed when some of his supporters sang a song inside a polling station.

The supporters were quickly warned to stop.



But Malema downplayed the incident.

"There was no altercation. The guys said they can't sing inside the voting station and it was correct. That's why they quietly moved away. "When the point was raised, we received it well. People were excited to see their leadership," Malema said.