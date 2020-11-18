42m ago

add bookmark

'We are going to take action, that's for sure' - Ramaphosa awaiting report on Bushiri escape

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting a report on the Bushiri escape.
  • The SA president says that action will be taken.
  • The Bushiris are expected to appear in a Malawi court on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting the report on the escape of wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed this to News24 on Wednesday, adding that the time frame of when it will land on the president's desk was dependent on the Security Cluster.

Speaking to eNCA, Ramaphosa said that action would be taken.

"The Bushiri matter has been very concerning to all of us, I am waiting for a detailed report on the whole Bushiri saga, which I will get and we will then see what action needs to be taken, because it should never have happened the way that it did. Either tomorrow or so, I will be getting a report.

"We are going to take action, that's for sure," he told the broadcaster.

READ | Bushiris set to appear in Malawi court, lawyer confirms

This comes after Bushiri and his wife recently fled the country to their homeland, Malawi.

The couple is currently facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering, to the alleged tune of R102 million, before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

The Bushiris were granted bail of R200 000 each on 4 November, under strict conditions which included that they could not leave South Africa, and that they could only travel between North West and Gauteng.

The news of their departure was revealed by Bushiri himself, via his various social media platforms.

He claimed that he did not feel safe in South Africa and that he would not be afforded a fair trial in the country. In addition, the fugitive made several demands to the South African government, News24 reported.

Warrant of arrest

A warrant of arrest was issued for the Bushiris and their bail was subsequently revoked.

Malawi police, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the couple had handed themselves over to them. 

In addition, Bushiris' lawyer in South Africa, Terrence Baloyi, confirmed that they were expected to appear in a Malawi court on Wednesday.

The spokesperson for Malawian Information and Government Minister Gospel Kazako said that the issue would receive fair attention.

"They will either appear today or tomorrow. We are trying as much as possible to do what we are obligated to [talking to the law]."

He further emphasised that the Malawian government had no "emotions or sentiments" in the case.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA calls on Interpol, SA and Malawi to facilitate smooth Bushiri extradition
We have 5 passports - so what? Bushiri lashes out at Motsoaledi for revoking permits
Bushiris hand themselves over to police in Malawi
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosashepherd bushirisouth africamalawidiplomacycourtsfraudcrime
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 590 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1168 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 6034 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.66)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.65)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.77)
Gold
1878.50
(-0.21)
Silver
24.48
(-0.01)
Platinum
948.00
(+2.64)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2351.50
(+2.04)
All Share
57323.67
(+0.47)
Top 40
52518.35
(+0.44)
Financial 15
11674.49
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
79353.43
(+0.61)
Resource 10
51858.33
(+0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo