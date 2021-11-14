7m ago

We 'are having a hard time' - ANC staff to picket over unpaid salaries, other grievances

Getrude Makhafola
ANC staff picketing outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg earlier this month.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image
  • ANC staffers are planning to stage a picket on Monday.
  • The party is experiencing financial difficulties.
  • It has turned to crowdfunding to resolve the issue, as well as having increased membership fees and levies.

ANC employees are planning to stage a picket on Monday over long-standing grievances, including unpaid salaries.

The workers' representative, Mvusi Mdala, said nothing came out of their meeting with managers this past Monday.

Mdala said:

Our grievances haven't been resolved, nothing concrete was put on the table by managers at the last meeting on Monday. We want our three months' salaries paid immediately. We want our deductions paid over to [the] UIF and SARS. ANC workers are having a hard time. The morale is on the floor.

Workers are also demanding the payment of outstanding bonuses and the reinstatement of their medical aid.

Mdala also accused the party of refusing to recognise the workers' union of choice. More than 50% of the employees joined the Cosatu-affiliated National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

Fundraising, crowdfunding

The ANC has been dogged by financial problems and is unable to pay suppliers and salaries. Employees previously embarked on lunchtime pickets and go-slows, and they threatened more action. They also voiced their grievances outside provincial ANC offices and at Luthuli House.

In August, the party announced that it would raise money for its obligations by increasing membership fees and levies, and resorting to crowdfunding.

In a statement, the ANC said treasurer-general Paul Mashatile had been inundated with offers for help from members and supporters.

A national picket was halted in September, ahead of the municipal elections, after workers agreed to return to work "to put all their energies to work for a decisive victory for the ANC".

Phone calls and texts to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe were not answered.

