'We are here and we are marching' Joburg Pride paints Sandton in rainbow colours

The LGBTQIA community showed up in their numbers at this year's Pride march in Sandton, Johannesburg.

This after the organisers promised that the event would continue despite the security alert from the US Embassy about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.

Many said they had to be there because it was a chance to be heard.

"The bottom line is that we're here, and we're marching."

These were the words of Ayamangalisa Mkondwane, 25, who attended Johannesburg Pride march on Saturday.

As part of the 33rd edition of the Pride March, Rivonia Road in Sandton was painted with rainbow colours as many showed up and showed off in their numbers.

The day saw hundreds of members of the LQBTQ+ community and heterosexuals come together to unite, engage and enjoy and embrace their sexuality with pride.

Let’s occupy the spaces we intend to occupy on 29 Oct 2022. ?? #JHBPride ???‍??#WeWillMarch ??? pic.twitter.com/S6ZipwFjjm — Lebo Molax (@Lebo_Molax) October 27, 2022

This is despite the US embassy's alarming security alert warning of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.

The Johannesburg Metro police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said its officers were on high alert following the security alert issued earlier this week of a potential terrorist attack in the province and that no incidents have been reported to them.

"Crime prevention interventions are performed through roadside checks roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches[and] undercover operations by our K9 and undercover unit and also through integrated operations other law enforcement agencies such as SAPS Gauteng traffic service and private security companies," said Fihla.

He said the department's top priority is to ensure that residents of JHB are safe and secure."We will continue to support SAPS in ensuring that the safety is maintained in the city of JHB," Fihla added.

National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda remained mum on questions posed to him by News24 on the security measures in JHB on Saturday.

"Police patrol all over the country every day," was all Netshiunda was willing to say.

But the organisers of Johannesburg Pride said the annual parade would go on despite the warning.

Previously speaking to News24, Pride organisers said the event was a protest action.

"We, as a continent, have a very marginalised LGBTQ+ community, we live under constant attack, and there is a constant fear of being arrested in 33 of 54 countries.

"Despite our constitutional rights, we are marginalised in South Africa. The threat has provided an opportunity for homophobes to emerge, inciting a series of homophobic comments directed at pride and our LGBTQ+ community and the reason for our existence," Pride organisers said.

On Saturday, Mkondwane who was not shaken by the possible terrorist attack told News24, " pride is a space of expression, happiness, joy, and walking together among people on the same spectrum as me."

She said:

I am walking, I am happy I am engaging, I am enjoying. We will march,

Elan Thomas, who attended the event in support of his friend, said his intention for the day was to have fun.

"Based on what I heard of what could happen today and the things leading up to today, it wasn't something I felt was a high possibility.

"If it happened, it happened, but I don't think it should stop people from expressing themselves on the one day of the year where they can come together and feel part of a community," Thomas said.

Although many joined their friends in celebrating pride, Brett Thomas, who was riding solo for the march, said he kept to his thoughts of going despite his friends' refusals.

"My friends and I had already planned on coming, but when we found out from Twitter about the possible terrorist attack, most of them decided that they would not be going, but I made up my mind that I was coming here, and I showed up," he said.

According to those who have attended pride for some time, there weren't as many people this year because of the US Embassy's scare, which made people afraid and hesitant to participate.

The event security was tight as metro police and South African Police Service vans barricaded the street.

The officials and Night Guard Security office members, who were armed, made their rounds as they walked among the crowd monitoring the situation now and then.