1h ago

add bookmark

'We are not going back without our Major 1,' supporters sing as Bushiri and wife remain in custody

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Photo SBI/Facebook
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Photo SBI/Facebook
  • The State's case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana has been postponed to Monday.
  • They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday for their final bail application.
  • Scores of supporters sang and prayed outside court. 

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana will spend the weekend behind bars after their bail application was postponed to Monday. 

The trio appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

Magistrate Thandi Theledi earlier suggested the case be postponed for finalisation of the bail hearing because she had only heard the defence team's argument. 

But advocate Annelene van den Heever, for the accused, said "bail is always urgent". 

She told the court the accused should not be placed at a disadvantage because of institutional issues. 

"We ask that the case be postponed to Monday." 

ALSO READ | Shepherd Bushiri hands himself over to the Hawks after arrest of wife

Theledi agreed to postpone it, but said she would deal with other cases on the roll first before dealing with their bail application. 

She warned there was a possibility she might not hear the case on Monday. 

Van der Heever responded, saying: "We are fully willing to sit and wait our turn."

Outside court, scores of Bushiri's followers sang and prayed ahead of and during his appearance.

They sang: "We are not going back without our Major 1." 

The crowd also carried placards displaying the couple's faces.

Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks following the arrest of his wife on Tuesday morning. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, they said they had arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million, News24 reported. 

The first couple to be arrested on Saturday was Willah and Zethu Mudolo who have also appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Shepherd Bushiri, wife Mary remain in custody over R102m fraud, money laundering case
Shepherd and Mary Bushiri's fraud and money laundering trial set for May 2021
Self-proclaimed prophet showdown: Bushiri asks court to gag Mboro
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7312 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8429 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

7h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(-0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.10)
Gold
1902.88
(-0.10)
Silver
24.59
(-0.41)
Platinum
904.00
(+2.72)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2374.01
(+0.82)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo