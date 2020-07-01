13m ago

add bookmark

'We are not guinea pigs,' say Covid-19 anti-vaccine protesters in Joburg

A similar anti-vaccination protest against coronavirus treatment in California.
A similar anti-vaccination protest against coronavirus treatment in California.
David McNew/Getty Images
  • About 50 people took to the streets to protest the first Covid-19 vaccine trials.
  • Anti-vaccine campaigners say the government should test the vaccine on parliamentary members, and not "poor people".
  • Wits and Oxford University partnered to rollout a vaccine trial.

Anti-vaccine protesters took to the streets in Johannesburg on Wednesday to voice their concern over Africa's first human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Last Wednesday, the University of the Witwatersrand in partnership with Oxford University rolled out South Africa's first clinical trial, which will consist of 2 000 volunteers.

The involvement of South Africa in vaccine trials is intended to ensure the continent will have access to an affordable vaccine and not be left at the back of the queue.

READ | Covid-19: Another hard lockdown is possible, warns Mkhize

About 50 people held protests at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, saying they did not want Africans to be used as guinea pigs, reflecting concerns among some on the continent over testing drugs on people who do not understand the risks.

"I'm not happy at all! I mean this feels like the 1980s all over again when the AIDS pandemic just broke out in South Africa," said 29-year-old graphic designer Tebogo Legoale.

Placards

Some of the placards carried by demonstrators read: "We are not guinea pigs."

Twenty-nine-year-old community activist Walter Mashilo said the vaccine should be tested first on members of parliament and ministers' children, not on poor people.

"We are clear, comrades, we don't want this vaccine (trial)," he said, addressing the crowd.

South Africa has the highest rate of infections on the continent, with confirmed cases at over 150 000 and more than 2 600 deaths.

Traditional healers are also fighting for their medicine to be used against the virus instead of a vaccine.

"We are not going to follow a vaccine because we as healers believe that our traditional medicine is not given a chance," said Sellwane Mokatsi, 32-year-old compliance officer, who is also part of the traditional healers' organisation.

Related Links
Too little teaching, planning and too few classrooms - teachers' survey raises alarm
Covid-19: Gift of the Givers helps renovate Mitchells Plain Hospital for extra capacity
'Dumped' Covid-19 samples fell through bakkie's canvas cover, courier company report suggests
Read more on:
johannesburgcoronavirusprotest
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 936 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 841 votes
No I don't
52% - 1917 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1771.90
(-0.64)
Silver
18.03
(-0.70)
Platinum
822.01
(-0.15)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1909.00
(-0.43)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo