1h ago

add bookmark

We are not in these positions to be popular, we are here to ensure justice - Zondo

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Chief Justice Raymond Zondo called a media briefing on Thursday to respond to the media's questions about his appointment.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Zondo's appointment over two weeks ago. 
  • Zondo says it is an honour to be appointed as chief justice. 

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says during his term as South Africa's most powerful judge, he will send a message the judiciary is independent and will strive to ensure its independence is respected.

Zondo said he wanted to ensure the judiciary did so without fear in making decisions.

EXCLUSIVE | Zondo on his appointment: Ramaphosa was 'bold' given 'my role' on State Capture Inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of Zondo as the next chief justice more than two weeks ago.

On Thursday, Zondo called a media briefing to respond to questions from the media about his appointment.

These questions included the perceived loss of confidence in the judiciary.

Responding to this, Zondo told reporters it was not correct that people had lost confidence in the judiciary.

"I think, generally speaking, the judiciary enjoys a lot of confidence among South Africans," he said, adding there might be those in society who have lost confidence in it.


Zondo said judges and magistrates should "remember that we are not in this position in order to be popular. We are in this position to administer justice, and we must accept that there will be cases where we make decisions that are unpopular."

He added:

We can't, as judges, seek to make decisions that will make analysts praise us or write beautifully about us. We must seek to do justice. If in doing justice people are happy, that's fine.

He added when Ramaphosa told him about his appointment, he "felt the heaviness of the responsibility that comes with this type of appointment".

Zondo said it was an "honour" to be appointed as chief justice.

He was shortlisted with judges Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Mandisa Maya and Dunston Mlambo.

After a contentious round of interviews, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), in an unusual step, recommended Maya for chief justice.

However, the JSC was widely criticised, and several commentators pointed out the president was not constitutionally obliged to follow its recommendation.

Zondo chaired the State Capture Inquiry, which is busy finalising its report. The first three parts of the report have already been published.

News24 reported his interview at the JSC was one of the flashpoints, as it descended into a screaming match between the usually reserved Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and EFF leader Julius Malema.

During the briefing on Thursday, Zondo said he believed all members of the JSC "will work very well with me".


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondogautengjohannesburgjudiciary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5128 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2198 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.55
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,958.71
+0.0%
Silver
25.66
+0.5%
Palladium
2,540.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,026.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,526
-0.2%
All Share
74,260
-0.1%
Resource 10
81,965
-1.8%
Industrial 25
80,098
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo