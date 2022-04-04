'We are not RET' - newly elected ANC regional leaders in KZN lower South Coast deny Zuma support

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal's lower South Coast elected new leaders over the weekend.

The faction that won is said to be supportive of former president Jacob Zuma.

Regional secretary Xolani Luthuli said they were not aligned to "RET".

"We are not RET."



This was the firm statement by the newly elected regional secretary of the ANC Lower South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, Xolani Luthuli.

The ANC region held its conference over the weekend and elected Mondli Chiliza as chairperson, and Skhumbuzo Zero Mqadi as deputy chair.

Luthuli was elected regional secretary, while Zodwa Mzindle was elected as his deputy, and Bongani Nyuswa as regional treasurer.

The faction that won the conference was dubbed "the Talibans" and was said to be aligned with the radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC.

"I can assure you I don't know any RET force that was elected," Luthuli said.

A source in the ANC in the region said the newly elected regional chairperson and secretary were loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, but Luthuli denied this.

"We are not loyal to anyone. We are loyal to the ANC," he said.

READ | Court dismisses bid to halt this weekend's KwaZulu-Natal ANC elective conference

Luthuli insisted that delegates at the regional conference had not discussed its position in relation to the ANC provincial leadership race or the national elective conference expected to take place later this year.

But political insiders said this win was a boost for ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala's political prospects. The ANC Lower South Coast conference took place after a failed attempt to interdict it.

Chiliza, the newly elected chairperson, was not present at the conference as he had to deal with a family bereavement.

Luthuli said the conference focused its discussions on water shortages in the area and resolved to call a water summit to work on solutions. He said the ANC region also reflected on the decrease in electoral support for the ANC.

The ANC in the region is also considering renaming the region.





