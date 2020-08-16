'We are not the society we struggled for' - Frank Chikane says at memorial for Paul David

Anti-apartheid veteran Paul David's memorial service saw strong calls to action by political heavyweights.

A common theme was the need to embody the spirit of David to mobilise against wrongdoing in a post-apartheid South Africa.

David passed away earlier this week due to pre-existing health conditions.



Political heavyweights made strong calls for changing the political status quo following the death of anti-apartheid activist Paul David.

David passed away earlier this week, after pre-existing medical conditions saw his health decline.

A virtual memorial service for David was held on Sunday.

READ | Anti-apartheid veteran Paul David dies

His memorial heard speeches from David's family and friends, as well as anti-apartheid activists like Reverend

, Ella Ghandi, Professor Jerry Coovaadia, deputy speaker of the national assembly Lechesa Tsenoli and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

All spoke about David's sense of humour, his legal prowess and wealth of knowledge, as well as his famous occupation of the British Consulate and activities in the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) during apartheid.

Chikane – who is also a former member of the UDF – spoke about his time in detention with David, following their occupation of the consulate, ending off his speech with a call to action against a society gone wrong.

"[The UDF] represented that tradition of selfless service, sacrifice for other people, and all the people we are talking about here really made great sacrifices," Chikane said.

"I just want to say that, unfortunately, that particular tradition and history represents just the opposite of what we are today.

"We are not the society we struggled for; we are not the nation we struggled for. We wanted to have a non-racial society, where everybody lives in peace and a better life for all, but, no, even our own movement has gone back beyond Kabwe [conference] and is no more representative of the people," Chikane said.

He called on his comrades to take action against corruption and wrongdoing, saying comrades who fought against apartheid were now involved in ill deeds.

"We are trapped in a society of such inequalities, where leaders rob the nation and the poor of what they should have; corrupt to the core. I'm actually surprised that we had these comrades with us all the time that do the things that they are doing [now].

"And so, we have a huge challenge for people, like comrade Paul David. He is gone, but we are still here and the best gift we can give him is to challenge what is happening now and make sure we change the trajectory of where our movement and the country is going, to where we wanted to take it to," Chikane said.

"This is going to require unconventional methods of doing it, where you have to challenge your own comrades, the people you were in the trenches with, who are now behaving in a completely different way.

"For me, the passing away of comrade Paul David tells me that we have a greater responsibility than we ever thought, and the generation of now cannot fail people like him, Mlangeni, Sisulu, Mandela, OR Tambo – we cannot fail.

"I would call on the nation, based on the legacy of the leaders who are leading us, that we tighten our bootstraps, go to the streets and say no to what is happening now," Chikane added.

Gordhan, who remembered David through "his laughter, his confidence, his eloquence [and] his commanding presence", said he had dedicated almost six decades of his life to the struggle for democracy.

"He was a giant figure, largely unrecognised nationally, which is a great pity, but one whose life and work straddled the NIC, the ANC, the UDF, the Release Mandela Campaign, the civic movements in the Durban Housing Action Committee and similar organisations in the Western Cape and Soweto.

"His legal prowess, his contribution to non-racial sport – all of that is a clear indication of the breadth of his contribution in the almost 80 years of his life," Gordhan said.

Gordhan also made a call for better principles to guide those in power.

"It is true that all of us need to find the courage, even in a democracy… to say even in organisations that we belong to, that we disagree with the wrong things that are happening, and not be afraid to actually say so.

"We must continue to promote the values of integrity that people like Paul David embodied and to make sure that, in some form or the other, we begin to redefine what principled politics means, even if it means that politics is your career," he said.

Gordhan added: "Above all, let us not forget that the after-effects of state capture are still with us… in that sense, this kind of mobilisation that this rather unfortunate event brings about is the kind of mobilisation that needs to continue if we are to meet the aspirations that we set out in the South African Constitution."

Tsenoli held similar sentiments, saying David was "fascinating to work with" as he bridged the divide between communities that apartheid had built.

ALSO READ | Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday

He added, however, that David had died in a "very sad period".

"We needed in a bad way to find things that are concrete and not to allow the difficulties that were emerging, even at that time to disillusion us, especially because we were told in advance by others who were there before us that the period of governance is going to be the most difficult, if you thought the struggle was going to be the most difficult."

He added that David had advised the younger generation not to get disillusioned by current events and instead find creative solutions for it.

"Perhaps the intensity of his revolutionary spirit, his dedication and commitment will continue to inspire us, but we mustn't allow it to be what we say.

"But I can already hear practical things that must come out of what we are saying about him today," Tsenoli said.