'We are open to constructive dialogue with those who want peace' - Putin tells African leaders

Russian President Vladmir Putin has blamed the war between his country and Ukraine on the latter, as well as "Western sponsors".

Putin met with African leaders in Russia on Saturday to discuss ways to end the war that has been raging for over a year.

He said Russia was open to constructive dialogue with those who wish for peace, based on the principle of respect for each other's interests and justice.

Putin was speaking in St Petersburg, Russia on Saturday during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presidents of Comoros, Senegal and Zambia, and Egypt's prime ministers and representatives of Congo and Uganda.

The meeting was proposed by the African leaders with the hope of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine, who have now been at war for over a year.

Putin said he valued the interests of the African leaders in attempting to settle the conflict between the two countries, immediately accepting their proposal to hold negotiations on the Ukrainian issue as he knew "you [African countries] have specific ideas and proposals in this context".

He went on to say the comprehensive development of ties with Africa was a priority of Russian foreign policy. Russia, he said, had been consistently promoting further transitioning of traditional relations with African countries based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs.

"We support your desire to conduct independent sovereign and peaceful policy. We welcome the balanced attitude of our African friends with regard to the Ukraine crisis," said Putin.

"Together with the president of South Africa, we discussed it on multiple occasions. I would like to trust once again that we are open to constructive dialogue with those who wish [for] peace based on the principle of respect for each other's interests as well as justice," said Putin.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the war could not go on forever and must be settled through negotiations and diplomatic means.

"We are here to communicate a very important message that we would like this war to be ended. We say so, because this war is having a negative impact on the African continent, and in many other countries. As a continent, we are being negatively affected in terms of our economies; prices of commodities have gone up, especially grain and fuel, and this is a consequence of the war," said Ramaphosa.

His words were echoed by the chairperson of the African Union and president of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, who said the African Union encourages Russia to enter into negotiations with Ukraine.

Assoumani said:

Today we are facing this crisis, and not only does it have an impact on two friendly neighbouring countries, it also has repercussions on the whole world and, in particular, our African continent.





"It has provoked problems in the field of energy and food security, and it's an unprecedented crisis in its nature. We decided to come to your country as a delegation that represents the African continent."

Referring to the African continent he said: "We undertook this mission because, as Africans, unfortunately, we have witnessed many conflicts, and it’s through dialogue and negotiations that we can resolve problems."

In response to the African leaders, Putin blamed the war on Ukraine and its "Western sponsors".

"Number one, I’m sure you're well aware that problems in Ukraine started after the armed, unconstitutional bloody coup in Ukraine that took place in 2013.

"This coup was supported by Western sponsors. Those sponsors were not shy about speaking about that. They even mentioned the amount of money that they spent preparing and carrying out this coup at the time. This is the source of the power of today’s leaders in Kiev.

"Secondly, after that coup, a part of the Ukrainian population did not support this [coup]. They declared the population of those territories would not submit themselves to the people who came into power as a result of those events."

Putin says Russia was forced to support those people…"bearing in mind our history with the territory's cultural and linguistic ties with the people who live in those territories."

What Putin describes as a "coup" in 2014, was in fact an uprising against pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, after his rigged election and his refusal to sign an agreement with the European Union. Following a democratic election later that year, a new Ukrainian president was elected.

According to news agency Al Jazeera, the Russian leader also said exports of Ukrainian grain under a deal ensuring its safe passage through the Black Sea was not helping to resolve Africa’s problems with high global food prices – as only 3% has gone to the poorest countries.

Al Jazeera also quoted Putin as having said the food crisis had been caused by the actions of Western countries, not by what Russia refers to as a "special military operation" in Ukraine.