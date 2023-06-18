35m ago

Share

'We are open to constructive dialogue with those who want peace' - Putin tells African leaders

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russian President Vladmir Putin has blamed the war between his country and Ukraine on the latter, as well as "Western sponsors".
  • Putin met with African leaders in Russia on Saturday to discuss ways to end the war that has been raging for over a year.
  • He said Russia was open to constructive dialogue with those who wish for peace, based on the principle of respect for each other's interests and justice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia is open to constructive dialogue with those who wish for peace, based on the principle of respect for each other's interests, as well as justice.

Putin was speaking in St Petersburg, Russia on Saturday during a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presidents of Comoros, Senegal and Zambia, and Egypt's prime ministers and representatives of Congo and Uganda.

The meeting was proposed by the African leaders with the hope of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine, who have now been at war for over a year.

Putin said he valued the interests of the African leaders in attempting to settle the conflict between the two countries, immediately accepting their proposal to hold negotiations on the Ukrainian issue as he knew "you [African countries] have specific ideas and proposals in this context".

He went on to say the comprehensive development of ties with Africa was a priority of Russian foreign policy. Russia, he said, had been consistently promoting further transitioning of traditional relations with African countries based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs. 

READ | African peace mission: Live stream broadcasting Russia talks cut as Putin interrupted presentations

"We support your desire to conduct independent sovereign and peaceful policy. We welcome the balanced attitude of our African friends with regard to the Ukraine crisis," said Putin. 

"Together with the president of South Africa, we discussed it on multiple occasions. I would like to trust once again that we are open to constructive dialogue with those who wish [for] peace based on the principle of respect for each other's interests as well as justice," said Putin.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the war could not go on forever and must be settled through negotiations and diplomatic means. 

"We are here to communicate a very important message that we would like this war to be ended. We say so, because this war is having a negative impact on the African continent, and in many other countries. As a continent, we are being negatively affected in terms of our economies; prices of commodities have gone up, especially grain and fuel, and this is a consequence of the war," said Ramaphosa.

His words were echoed by the chairperson of the African Union and president of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, who said the African Union encourages Russia to enter into negotiations with Ukraine.

Assoumani said:

Today we are facing this crisis, and not only does it have an impact on two friendly neighbouring countries, it also has repercussions on the whole world and, in particular, our African continent.


"It has provoked problems in the field of energy and food security, and it's an unprecedented crisis in its nature. We decided to come to your country as a delegation that represents the African continent."

Referring to the African continent he said: "We undertook this mission because, as Africans, unfortunately, we have witnessed many conflicts, and it’s through dialogue and negotiations that we can resolve problems."

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa's multimillion-rand travelling circus: President's security were warned about Poland permits

In response to the African leaders, Putin blamed the war on Ukraine and its "Western sponsors".

"Number one, I’m sure you're well aware that problems in Ukraine started after the armed, unconstitutional bloody coup in Ukraine that took place in 2013. 

"This coup was supported by Western sponsors. Those sponsors were not shy about speaking about that. They even mentioned the amount of money that they spent preparing and carrying out this coup at the time. This is the source of the power of today’s leaders in Kiev. 

"Secondly, after that coup, a part of the Ukrainian population did not support this [coup]. They declared the population of those territories would not submit themselves to the people who came into power as a result of those events."

Putin says Russia was forced to support those people…"bearing in mind our history with the territory's cultural and linguistic ties with the people who live in those territories."

What Putin describes as a "coup" in 2014, was in fact an uprising against pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, after his rigged election and his refusal to sign an agreement with the European Union. Following a democratic election later that year, a new Ukrainian president was elected.

According to news agency Al Jazeera, the Russian leader also said exports of Ukrainian grain under a deal ensuring its safe passage through the Black Sea was not helping to resolve Africa’s problems with high global food prices – as only 3% has gone to the poorest countries.

Al Jazeera also quoted Putin as having said the food crisis had been caused by the actions of Western countries, not by what Russia refers to as a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosavladimir putinrussiaukrainesecuritydiplomacyconflictpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa should lose its AGOA status over its close ties with Russia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the ANC govt must learn its lesson
44% - 28 votes
No, it'll be more economic suffering for citizens
56% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

15 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
981.75
0.0%
Palladium
1,411.08
0.0%
Gold
1,957.80
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.61
+1.2%
Top 40
73,035
0.0%
All Share
78,532
0.0%
Resource 10
69,308
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,503
0.0%
Financial 15
16,167
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo