32m ago

add bookmark

'We are overwhelmed' - nurse laments working conditions at Steve Biko Academic Hospital

accreditation
Chris Gilili
Nurses affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union marched to the national Department of Health and Treasury in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Nurses affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union marched to the national Department of Health and Treasury in Pretoria on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Chris Gilili/GroundUp
  • Workers affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union have demanded better working conditions.
  • The workers and nurses marched to the health department and treasury offices in Pretoria.
  • One nurse from Steve Biko Academic Hospital said their already heavy workload is getting worse.

Nurses and workers affiliated to the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union marched to the national Department of Health and Treasury’s offices in Pretoria on Wednesday.

They want better working conditions and they want permanent employment for nurses hired during the Covid-19 pandemic, GroundUp reported.

Noni Ledwaba, a nursing sister at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, said there are only five nurses at night, exacerbating their already burdened workload.

She said:

We want the health department to provide extra hands for us. They must employ more nurses. We are overwhelmed. During the pandemic some operations were stopped and now they are continuing and there is a strenuous backlog.

Ledwaba said resources were so stretched at the hospital that patients often had to sleep on beds without any linen. "There are no bandages or sutures."

She said the department must make money available to address the crisis.

In their memorandum of demands, the nurses asked that the department’s budget be increased and that workers hired during the pandemic be employed. They also want the department to fund further education and training of registered nurses.

Union president Rich Sicina said: "We want the national Department of Health to permanently absorb all Covid-19 contracted workers. We also are calling for the permanent employment of community service nurses."

The Department of Health's Maile Ngake accepted the marchers' memo and promised that the health minister's office would respond within seven days.

"We appreciate that the workers have come and alerted us to their grievances. Sometimes we are not aware of how much the workers are suffering on the ground."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthsteve biko academic hospitalpretoriagautengservice deliveryhealthprotestsunemployment
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9781 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.68
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.43
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,904.57
+1.2%
Silver
23.08
+0.4%
Palladium
2,262.50
+0.2%
Platinum
994.50
-0.3%
Brent-ruolie
110.14
+4.7%
Top 40
63,739
+0.3%
All Share
70,572
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,941
+0.4%
Industrial 25
77,576
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,859
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo