'We are powerless' - family of Alex High pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by girl, 14

The family of an Alex High pupil says they have been left powerless after losing their loved one to a stabbing incident.

Their 16-year-old relative was stabbed and killed, allegedly by a 14-year-old girl.

The family maintains the attacker must "go to jail".

The deceased's aunt, Paula Vilakazi, said they were not well, and the whole family was hurting.

"This is painful, especially for his grandmother (the aunt's mom) because she took care of him. We are powerless and do not know what to say," she said.

The incident occurred in Alexandra on Thursday evening.

A source, who opted to remain anonymous, said the boy and the alleged female attacker were in a relationship and had gotten into a quarrel.



"They were at a house [in Alexandra], then a quarrel ensued, and the girl [allegedly] stabbed the boy to death. Friends took him to hospital, and he died," the source said.



Vilakazi told News24 the family did not know the 14-year-old girl, and the first time they laid eyes on her was on the day of the incident.



"We do not know anything about a relationship, and they were kids. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old in a relationship? We were surprised. They are kids and they attend different schools," she said.

The 14-year-old girl is a Grade 7 pupil at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra.

Not dead at the scene

Vilakazi said the deceased's cousin rushed home on Thursday evening, saying their relative had been stabbed.

Family members rushed to the scene and found the deceased on the floor, but he was still alive.



Vilakazi said at that stage the family had no clue their loved one would not survive.



"They took him to the clinic, and then he later passed away at night. We thought he would be coming back to us because he was not dead at the [scene]," she said.



Police arrested the 14-year-old girl the same day. She appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

"The girl must go to jail. We can't lose a humble boy like this with a knife. No, she must go to jail. We cannot tolerate this," the emotional aunt said.



Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were still investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

This was yet another violent incident involving pupils in Alexandra.



Last month, a Grade 8 pupil, also from Pholosho Secondary School, was stabbed to death on the school grounds, allegedly by a fellow pupil.



At the time, Masondo said the attacker was allegedly fighting with other pupils during break time "when he jumped over the school wall and later came back with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners," News24 reported.

