53m ago

add bookmark

'We are powerless': Red Ants evict people living illegally in posh Joburg suburb

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
About 50 people have been evicted from a property in Dunkeld
About 50 people have been evicted from a property in Dunkeld
Lwandile Bhengu, News24
  • More than 50 people living in Dunkeld were evicted by the Red Ants on Tuesday. 
  • The group claim they have been living on the property for more than 10 years, but lawyers for the property owner have disputed this claim. 
  • An interim court order granted in March has given the group till 3 May to make submissions as to why the eviction order should not be made permanent.

A street in the posh suburb of Dunkeld was lined with mattresses and scattered belongings as more than 50 people were evicted from a property that they say they had been occupying for more than 10 years.

On Tuesday, eviction and security company Red Ants descended on a property on Bompas Road following a court order issued in March against about 100 people who were illegally squatting on the property. 

Most of the people occupying the property make ends meet by collecting recycled goods. Derrick Mathabatha, who has lived there for more than 10 years, told News24 that they understood that they were there illegally. 

"We know we are here illegally, but the way they removed us is wrong and people’s things went missing. It’s wrong, some people didn’t even go to work. We are powerless. We know we are here illegally, but it doesn’t mean they should remove us like they did. At the very least, they should have given us a chance to pack our things," he said. 

Velemina Cola, whose 14-year-old child was born on the property, says that, between 2003 and 2007, they were paying R100 in rent to a man who later died. 

"How are we going to leave with all these things? Some people have children here, and they live far. This means we will sleep here on the streets. How are we going to go home when they evicted us like dogs," she said. 

Hannes Jordaan, the lawyer representing the property owner, has disputed claims that people have been there for more than 10 years. 

"This property was hijacked to the max over December and January of this year. There were one or two people living here since lockdown last year, but from my understanding and instruction, it boomed over the last year, and people were renting out space on the property. There were illegal activities such as drugs and alcohol," he said. 

The courts have given the group until 3 May to make submissions as to why the eviction order should not be made permanent. 

Meanwhile, City officials and police were on the scene monitoring the situation. News24 understands that the City’s displaced person’s unit will relocate people to shelters.

The City of Johannesburg could not comment on the matter immediately, but their comment will be added once it is received. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgland
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5546 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1614 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6740 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.54
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.08
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,741.94
(+0.8)
Silver
25.21
(+1.3)
Platinum
1,237.09
(+1.9)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,694.50
(+1.1)
All Share
68,064
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,372
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,268
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,894
(+0.5)
Resource 10
68,556
(+2.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo