3h ago

add bookmark

'We are prisoners in our own country' – Munsieville residents scour hills for zama zamas

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents of Munsieville on the West Rand have embarked on a mission to hunt down illegal miners in their area.
Residents of Munsieville on the West Rand have embarked on a mission to hunt down illegal miners in their area.
Iavan Pijoos
  • The residents of Munsieville embarked on a mission to flush out illegal miners in their area.
  • In Kagiso on Thursday, several suspected illegal miners were beaten by residents, in full view of police. 
  • The mayor of Mogale City called on residents to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The residents of Munsieville, on the West Rand, have embarked on a mission to flush out illegal miners in their area.

Armed with sticks, knobkieries and other items, the community went into two shafts at a nearby mountain, to search for zama zamas, a slang term for illegal miners.

"We have been terrorised by these zama zamas, the ones that come to our country and want us to be under oppression. We are prisoners in our own country and land.

PICS | Police pounce on zama zama compound in Krugersdorp during illegal mining clampdown

"We have been trying to find them, but to no avail. We know that they are going to retaliate, and we know that their retaliation is going to be very harsh, so that is our fear right now," a resident, Christina Tahiti, told News24.

The call to remove illegal miners in the area followed shortly after residents of Kagiso, about 15 kilometres away, embarked on a similar operation on Thursday.

Scores of Kagiso residents took the law into their own hands when they combed mine dumps to search for illegal miners. 

Residents also claimed that some police officers were in cahoots with the illegal miners and were taking bribes.

On Friday, the mayor of Mogale City, Tyrone Gray, said he had to intervene in Kagiso to prevent the community from "necklacing" a suspected illegal miner.

"We reject all forms of vigilantism... what we do want is a peaceful, well-ordered operation. We will only restrain people and not undertake any violent beatings or cause loss of life. We also reject retaliation strikes by some of these foreign nationals on the residents of Mogale City because, at the end of the day, we simply want to uphold law and order."

Gray conceded there had been years of neglect by law enforcement.

"It is definitely years and years of neglect, and the current administration, led by the DA, is committed to addressing these backlogs and ensuring the safety of the community.

"We can all point fingers, but it is better to unite, so that we can have a holistic programme of safety and security," Gray said.

The ward councillor for Munsieville, Moagaesi Mosala, said it seemed the illegal miners in the area had received a tip-off and fled.

"But we know and can see there are recent holes that were dug. Crime in Munsieville is very high; we have a challenge here of undocumented or illegal immigrants in our country.

"I hope that this operation can be done regularly, so that we can get rid of the illegal immigrants and get our lives back."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsprotests
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.80
-0.9%
Silver
19.90
-1.4%
Palladium
2,129.86
+3.0%
Platinum
930.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo