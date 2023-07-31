'We are prisoners in our own homes' - Riverlea residents living in fear as turf war rages on

Residents in Riverlea are protesting against the violence allegedly caused by zama zamas.

The bodies of five miners were found by police over the weekend, and residents reported heavy gunfire.

During Monday's protest, people could be seen darting towards open mine shafts.

Rivalry between groups of informal miners, known as zama zamas, has led to residents of Riverlea in Johannesburg protesting against the violence in their suburb.

On Monday, residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks. Public Order Police monitored the scene.

The protest comes after the bodies of five miners were found by police on the weekend, and residents reported heavy gunfire in the neighbourhood.

A turf war between rival gangs involved in illegal mining in the area is being blamed, GroundUp reported.

"We are prisoners in our own homes," said a resident, Melanie Scheepers. "The war is no longer on the boundaries of our community; they are coming into our community and shooting at each other. Houses have bullet holes in them. What happened on Saturday night was the worst. It sounded like bombs."

Residents say many of the miners live in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, which borders on Riverlea, and that it has mushroomed in recent years.

During Monday's protest, people could be seen darting across Main Reef Road towards open mine shafts - in full view of the police.

Residents have called on national government for help, and even for the army to be deployed, because they say local police lack the capacity to deal with the situation.

Michael Magubane, who lives opposite Zamimpilo, said the situation was unbearable.

On Saturday evening, a stray bullet went straight through his kitchen window and embedded itself in a cupboard.

GroundUpIhsaan Haffejee

"If I was cooking in the kitchen, I would have been shot," said Nosipho, Magubane's wife. "I just went and sat down in the lounge and prayed. I am still scared today."

Community leaders say their pleas about illegal mining and the accompanying violence have been ignored for years.

"Basically, we are under siege," said Scheepers. "Every day, from 17:30, it starts. We hear gunshots, so we basically have to be in our homes from [that time] every day."

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the Riverlea community late on Monday afternoon.

He said: "It must be clear that they can't come here and terrorise the community, and the community stays in fear."



